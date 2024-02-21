SciBase: Year-end report

SciBase

21 Feb, 2024, 02:11 ET

January 1 - December 31, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 21, 2024

The fourth quarter in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 5,764 (4,962), +16%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 20,541 (15,460).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.17 (0.23).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 17,352 (14,593).
  • The gross margin was 73.5% (61.4%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 5% and was 12,044 (11,444) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 25%.

January - December in figures

  • Net sales were TSEK 23,245 (17,890), +30%.
  • The loss after tax was TSEK 55,585 (43,174).
  • The loss per share was SEK 0.51 (0.63).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 51,984 (44,466).
  • The gross margin was 69.0% (62.8%).
  • Electrode sales volume increased by 24% and was 51,920 (41,712) units. Repeat sales of electrodes to existing customers increased by 31%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Overall sales increased by 16% (+10, before currency effects). Sales in Germany increased by 36% (26% in local currency).  Sales in the US skin cancer market increased by 34% while the sales within the skin barrier segment decreased by 46%.
  • SciBase entered into a collaboration agreement with the Skin and Cancer Institute, a leading dermatology network in California with more than 50 clinics, to pilot Nevisense in several of their California locations.
  • SciBase entered into a collaboration agreement with the Skin and Cancer Reconstructive Surgery Center in California. This partnership means that an additional dermatology network will help to introduce Nevisense to a broader US market. 
  • A nominating committee for the Annual General Meeting in 2024 was appointed.

Important events after the end of the period

  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the period.

Oct 1 - Dec 31

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net sales, SEK ths

5 764

4 962

23 245

17 890

Gross margin, %

73,5 %

61,4 %

69,0 %

62,8 %

Equity/Asset ratio, %

66,9 %

50,6 %

66,9 %

50,6 %

Net indebtness, multiple

0,49

0,98

0,49

0,98

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

34 121

18 832

34 121

18 832

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-17 352

-14 593

-51 984

-44 466

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,17

-0,23

-0,51

-0,63

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

0,36

0,37

0,40

0,37

Average number of shares, 000'

119 831

68 475

107 980

68 475

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'*

119 831

68 475

119 831

68 475

Share price at end of period, SEK

0,83

3,82

0,83

3,82

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

12 044

11 444

51 920

41 712

Average number of employees

26

21

23

20

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on February 21, 2024.

This year-end report has not been subject to review by the Company's auditors

Contact person:

Michael Colérus, CFO, +46 70 341 34 72

For more information, please contact: Pia Renaudin, CEO SciBase Tel: +46 73 206 98 02 Email: [email protected]

Certified Advisor (CA):

Vator Securities
Tel: +46 8 580 065 99
Email: [email protected]

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press releases and financial reports can be found here: http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases 

Year-end report 2023 - final clean

