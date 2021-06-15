SciBite and L7 Informatics Partner to Deliver Data Ontology Search Through L7|ESP™

AUSTIN, Texas, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBite and L7 Informatics are pleased to announce a partnership that enables L7 Informatics to deliver ontology management powered by SciBite's CENtree™ software within L7's Enterprise Science Platform (L7|ESP). This feature will be available in 2021 and will offer users the ability to leverage ontologies to guide data capture, aligning data to an established library standard and improving search and analysis of data within L7|ESP.

Combining the CENtree ontology management platform to build and distribute scientific ontologies and the L7|ESP unified platform for workflow and data management establishes a best-in-class platform for standardizing, analyzing, and exchanging data and process information for life sciences.

"L7|ESP has a unique offering in the marketplace and is dedicated to breaking down silos within life sciences. CENtree centralizes ontology management while facilitating collaboration and integration. It is a natural fit, and we are excited to partner with L7 Informatics and continue to fuel discoveries with the power of data," said Rob Greenwood, CEO of SciBite.

"CENtree has a highly intuitive interface, was developed by scientists for scientists, and is based on the premise of collaboration and driving insight. This makes CENtree an ideal fit for L7|ESP in delivering a leading data and workflow management platform in life sciences," said Vasu Rangadass, CEO L7 Informatics.

L7 Informatics improves scalability and reduces the total cost of operations through its data unification and workflow management platform, and SciBite, through its powerful CENtree platform, provides collaborative tooling to manage and distribute the data standards required by FAIR data ecosystems and downstream applications.

About L7 Informatics, Inc.

At L7 Informatics, Inc., our mission is to revolutionize scientific process and data management to accelerate precision health across life sciences, healthcare, and nutrition value-chains.

Our end-to-end solutions and services enable researchers to make new genomics discoveries, precision therapeutics manufacturers to create higher fidelity therapies, health systems to provide superior diagnostics and standard of care, and precision agriculture to meet tomorrow's needs.

About SciBite

Our data-first, award-winning semantic analytics software is for those who want to innovate and get more from their data. Built by scientists for scientists, we believe data fuels discovery and continue to push boundaries with our cutting-edge technology applications and people-first solutions that unlock the complexities of scientific content.

SciBite's ontology management platform CENtree provides a centralized, enterprise-ready resource for ontology management and transforms the experience of maintaining and releasing ontologies for research-led businesses. CENtree combines ease of use with cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques to assist users, for example, by suggesting possible relationship connections for a given ontology class.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management , R&D performance , clinical decision support , and health education . Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board , we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com .

