Science Behind AlloSource's Cryopreserved Cartilage Published In Journal Of Orthopaedic Surgery And Research

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlloSource®, one of the largest allograft providers in the U.S., creating innovative cellular and tissue products to help surgeons heal their patients, today announced the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research published the company's science in an article titled "Cryopreserved, Thin, Laser-Etched Osteochondral Allograft maintains the functional components of articular cartilage after 2 years of storage."

The article describes data supporting that ProChondrix Cryopreserved (CR) Osteochondral Allograft has several crucial elements that encourage cartilage healing including high chondrocyte viability, an intact extracellular matrix and the presence of native growth factors after two years of storage at −80°C. ProChondrix CR's chondrocyte viability was shown be 94.97% ± 3.38% (after thawing) as compared to 98.83% ± 0.43% viability data obtained from fresh cartilage samples. Chondrocyte viability is maintained because AlloSource cryopreserves cartilage tissue within 72 hours of tissue donation.

"Despite improvements in treatment options and techniques, articular cartilage repair continues to be a challenge for orthopaedic surgeons because of the limited availability of conventionally used refrigerated osteochondral allografts," said Dr. Ross Wilkins, AlloSource Senior Medical Director. "AlloSource's cryopreservation technology provides a readily available and scientifically sound allograft solution."

Please visit the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research to read the full article on the science of AlloSource's proprietary cartilage cryopreservation method. For more information on ProChondrix CR, email [email protected] or visit allosource.org/products/prochondrix-cr/.

About AlloSource

Founded in 1994, AlloSource is a nonprofit leader in providing allografts that maximize tissue donation to help surgeons heal their patients. The company has grown into one of the largest tissue networks in the country creating more than 200 types of precise bone, skin, soft-tissue and custom-machined allografts for use in an array of life-saving and life-enhancing medical procedures. As a world leader in cell-based products, cartilage tissue for joint repair and skin allografts to help heal severe burns, AlloSource's products bridge the proven science of allografts with the advanced technology of cells. The company is accredited by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is headquartered in Centennial, CO. For more information, please visit allosource.org.

