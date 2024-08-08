Science-First™ Supplement Brand Designs for Health® Launches Designs for Beauty™, an Innovative Inside Beauty Whole Practice Solution Line Exclusively for Medical Aesthetic Practitioners

Designs for Beauty™ draws on 35 years of nutritional science to support industry professionals in elevating patient outcomes

PALM COAST, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health®, the expert-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, professional strength, research-backed supplements, today announced the launch of Designs for Beauty®, a turnkey Inside Beauty Whole Practice Solution for medical aesthetic providers. The brand has launched eleven products spanning ingestibles and topicals, in addition to sophisticated protocols for patients seeking to address some of today's most common skincare concerns.

All Designs for Beauty™ products are available on DesignsforBeauty.com and DesignsforHealth.com.

"As nutritional science experts, we understand that one of the most visible places you can truly see health is in your skin," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health. "Designs for Beauty™ was founded to further support medical aesthetic professionals and their patients by putting research-backed premium ingestibles, specially formulated topicals, and personalized protocols together that are rooted in clinical research."

Designs for Beauty™ is a product suite steeped in the Designs for Health approach to supplementation. A noteworthy product in the line, Dipped in Gold™, is a groundbreaking topical peptide lotion used to rejuvenate the skin from the outside in for a more youthful appearance. This innovative topical features the patented peptide called PeptiYouth™, the first artificial intelligence (AI)-discovered anti-aging peptide tested clinically to improve the skin's visible signs of aging. Dipped in Gold™ also contains unique ingredients synergistically combined to support radiant, smooth skin during the natural aging process, including vitamin E tocotrienols (as DeltaGold®) and geranylgeraniol (as GG-Gold™) from the annatto seed, CoQ10, stabilized vitamin C, and polyphenols. This product takes skin nutrition to the next level when combined with synergistic ingestibles from the Designs for Beauty™ line.

The complete Designs for Beauty™ line also offers products that support collagen; clear skin; hormone balance; radiant hair, skin, and nails; and more:*

The Designs for Beauty™ team will be attending the Aesthetics Next 6.0 Tradeshow taking place September 5th- 8th, 2024, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, TX, to discuss this transformative new line in addition to the launch of a revolutionary and proprietary genetic test, the Spotlight on Skin Test™, which will be available in September 2024. This nutrigenomics (NGX) test from Designs for Beauty™ helps practitioners uncover genetic clues to better understand key factors that influence clients' skin health and aging, leading to truly personalized lifestyle and nutritional protocol recommendations for patients.

Medical aesthetic practitioners already know that good nutrition can elevate their procedures to the next level, but many in the field haven't had formal training in nutrition and are unsure of how to seamlessly incorporate it into their practice. Our Inside Beauty Whole Practice Solution offers a turnkey program including comprehensive staff training on inside-out nutrition and how to start conversations with patients about the subject. The outcome? Enhanced client results and a new lucrative revenue stream.

Designs for Beauty™ is on a mission to transform the way individuals perceive, achieve, and maintain beauty by prioritizing integrative health and well-being. To learn more about Designs for Beauty™ and its product offerings, visit DesignsforBeauty.com and tune in to their new podcast, "Supplements and Skin Health for Radiant Beauty with Dr. Mark Tager" on Conversations for Health, and immerse yourself in the current landscape of Functional Medicine.

About Designs for Health, Inc., the Creators of Designs for Beauty™:

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 35 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

