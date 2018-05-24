Scientel Solutions Helps Veterans Raise Over $37,000

As part of its celebration in the groundbreaking of its new HQ, Scientel continued its engagement with the local community through the first annual Scientel Open: Putting for Veterans, which was held on Monday, May 14. Scientel Solutions hosted the event at the White Eagle Golf Club in Naperville, IL raising over $37,000 in proceeds to benefit the Aurora Veterans Advisory Council (AVAC), and Naperville Responds For Veterans (NRV). This exceeded the initial goal of $30,000.

"Because of the unending love that Scientel Solutions has for veterans, we have the opportunity to get two more service dogs that we would not have been able to get without Scientel Solutions and this event. We are in the process of getting another [a third] dog service. We have been able to reach out to the Aurora VA to help three more veterans in need of service dogs," said Joe Toma of AVAC.

"Our Mission is to assist Veterans and their families in need, especially those with low and moderate income, by raising donations of money, building materials, and professional labor, and coordinating the process of repairing, building, and donating homes. About 90% of the money received goes back out, directly helping veterans," said Brendan McCormick of NRV.

The sponsors for this years event included Scientel Solutions partners and local companies in the Aurora and Naperville area. They are Motorola Solutions, MB Financial, Trimarco Radencich, Cordogan Clark & Associates, Nokia, Rich Foundation, OnLight Aurora, Wild Tuna, Fox Valley Orthopedics,CD Rigdon & Associates, Fusion Partners, La Quinta de Los Reyes, State Farm, APEX, Brown Rudnick, RevMD, Griffin Williams LLP, M&M Bank, Digimite, Marcus & Millchap and Scientel Solutions. 100% of sponsor proceeds were donated to the charity and Scientel Solutions funded the entire event for the benefit of AVAC and NRV.

Scientel Solutions is a universal integrator working beyond systems to bring solutions to life by offering design, installation, and maintenance support for telecommunications and emerging technology, in addition to leveraging existing infrastructure to help organizations transition into the future.

