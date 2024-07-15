Scientific Games Adds EQL Games as Newest SG Content Hub Partner

ATLANTA, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has added a new partner to the company's rapidly expanding SG Content Hub Partner Program. EQL Games joins the lottery industry's premiere content delivery platform, making the Louisville, Kentucky-based studio's high-quality, aggregated and original games available to Scientific Games iLottery customers around the world.

Brad Cummings, Founder & CEO of EQL Games USA, said, "EQL Games believes in ever-evolving content innovation to keep players entertained. We made the strategic decision to join Scientific Games' unique partner program to broaden lotteries' access to our products and the products of the studios we represent. Great content is the key to helping create an even brighter future for the lottery industry in the U.S and abroad."

EQL Games has been offering digital gaming products since 2023. The studio offers a portfolio of games with fresh, new play experiences and mechanics that support lotteries' acquisition strategies. The products come from EQL's internal game studio as well as gaming and lottery studios from across the world.

Steve Hickson, VP of Digital Games for Scientific Games, said, "We welcome EQL Games to the SG Content Hub Partner Program, broadening yet further the variety of engaging iLottery games and licensed brands available to our global customers and their players in a totally frictionless way."

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide. The company is a digital lottery innovator offering lotteries entertaining game content featuring the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the industry, and world-leading digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second chance, mobile and web applications.

