Scientific Games Named Ohio Lottery's Primary Scratch-Offs Partner for 10 More Years

Company's Games, Portfolio Management Services and SCiQ Retail Ecosystem Will Continue Driving Profits for Education in Ohio

ATLANTA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will continue bringing high-performance Scratch-Off games to Ohio Lottery players for 10 more years as its primary instant scratch game provider and portfolio manager. The Ohio Lottery is among the top 20 performing lotteries in the world for scratch game sales (La Fleur's 2025 World Almanac). The world's largest lottery games company currently creates and produces the majority of the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs.

Scientific Games will continue bringing high-performance Scratch-Off games to Ohio Lottery players for 10 more years as its primary instant scratch game provider and portfolio manager. The Ohio Lottery is among the top 20 performing lotteries in the world for scratch game sales (La Fleur’s 2025 World Almanac). The world’s largest lottery games company currently creates and produces the majority of the Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs.

The Ohio Lottery was one of the first lotteries to launch Scientific Games' ground-breaking SCiQ ecosystem, the first technology of its kind to help lottery retailers fully manage instant games in their stores. SCiQ offers streamlined accounting and reporting, store-level sales analytics, improved inventory management and locked, automated game dispensing bins for product security. The system, currently installed at more than 800 Ohio Lottery retailers, features player-facing digital menu boards that modernize Scratch-Off games and simplify the purchasing process.

John Schulz, President Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "By applying data-driven game innovation and portfolio management, has continually improved Scratch-Off sales profits to benefit education in Ohio. We are very proud that our partnership with the Ohio Lottery is based on collaboration and a deep understanding of the Lottery's business, and we look forward to another 10 years of success together."

The Lottery's Scratch-Offs also benefit from the data-driven Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game category management program. Since the program began seven years ago, Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off sales grew from $1.6 billion in fiscal year 2019 to more than $2.4 billion in fiscal year 2025.

The Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership optimizes Scratch-Off products through data analytics, advanced logistics, licensed brand services, and sales and marketing support across its network of more than 10,000 Ohio Lottery retailers. The program is facilitated at the company's Ohio operations near the Lottery's headquarters in Cleveland. More than 20 lotteries, including 10 of the top 20 performing instant game lotteries worldwide, participate in the program.

In 2025, Scientific Games was selected as the Ohio Lottery's gaming systems technology provider. The company has served as the primary supplier of Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs for more than two decades.

With products representing 70% of instant scratch game retail sales globally, Scientific Games is the largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider in the world. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

SCiQ® is a registered trademark of Scientific Games. © 2025 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC