Scientific Games Brings More Innovative Game Experiences to iLottery Players with Evoplay Joining SG Content Hub

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games adds more exciting iLottery game experiences for players worldwide with the continued expansion of partner studios joining the SG Content Hub, its premier digital content aggregator. The world's largest lottery games company welcomes Evoplay to a powerful roster of partner studios selected for the SG Content Hub partner program.

Scientific Games adds more exciting iLottery game experiences for players worldwide with the award-winning Evoplay digital game studio the latest to join the SG Content Hub, the lottery industry's premier digital content aggregator.

An award-winning digital game development studio, Evoplay is known for its innovative approach to game design and development. The company's unique games feature immersive storytelling, advanced 3-D graphics and seamless play across digital platforms such as smartphones and tablets. Evoplay's iLottery game portfolio spans a wide range of categories, including:

Instant win games

Spin to win slots games

Bingo games

Jackpot games

Adventure quest games

Regional themed games

Festive holiday games

Frank Cecchini Head of Lottery for Evoplay, said, "We at Evoplay are immensely proud to be able to bring our award-winning games to the SG Content Hub. We are determined to support lotteries in their quest to provide entertaining games that will attract and retain new players; working in partnership with Scientific Games, one of the world's foremost lottery games, technology and service providers, provides us with tremendous impetus in this direction."

Through its commitment to responsible gaming, Evoplay offers a positive but safe play experience and promotes responsible gaming across its business, from content creation to distribution and promotion.

Blair Johnson, VP, Digital Content Strategy for Scientific Games, said, "We selected Evoplay as a partner because they build world-class games offering unique game experiences, including eInstant and adventure games iLottery players will love. Their content delivers extended entertainment value, much like the highly popular video games in the market. Like Scientific Games, Evoplay is committed to responsible enjoyment of their games."

The SG Content Hub gives Scientific Games' iLottery customers access to premier games from SG Studios and from a global network of top-performing digital game studios. The platform streamlines content aggregation and ensures players have access to the most engaging, diverse and responsible gaming experiences available.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide, offering entertaining game content featuring the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the lottery industry. The company offers world-leading digital programs including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second-chance, mobile and web applications.

SG Content Hub™ is a trademark of Scientific Games. © 2025 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC