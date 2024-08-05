Scientific Games Adds Inspired Entertainment's Virtual Sports to SG Content Hub, Expanding Access to iLottery Content Globally

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games continues to expand its SG Content Hub Partner Program with Inspired Entertainment joining the lottery industry's premiere content delivery platform. Inspired's portfolio of lifelike virtual sports featuring some of the most exciting professional leagues and teams will now be available to Scientific Games iLottery customers around the world.

Inspired Entertainment's virtual sports will now be available to Scientific Games iLottery customers around the world. Post this Scientific Games continues to expand its SG Content Hub Partner Program with Inspired Entertainment joining the lottery industry’s premiere content delivery platform. Inspired’s portfolio of lifelike virtual sports featuring some of the most exciting professional leagues and teams will now be available to Scientific Games iLottery customers around the world.

With offices in the U.S. and UK, Inspired offers easy-to-play virtual sports games that mimic the experience of real sports betting using technology that has evolved over two decades. Each event lasts approximately 90 seconds. Inspired boasts the largest array of sports available 24/7, including at times when live sports are not available.

Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Entertainment, said, "Joining the SG Content Hub was a strategic step forward in our overall game plan to broaden the global reach of our exciting virtual sports content. We're thrilled to bring the virtual sports experience to iLottery players globally through this partnership."

Scientific Games is also partnered with Inspired on its sports betting aggregator to serve the lottery company's sports betting customers worldwide.

Steve Hickson, VP of Digital Games for Scientific Games, said, "We're pleased to welcome Inspired into our digital content distribution SG Content Hub Partner Program and further expand our relationship. Their roster of diverse and unique digital sports experiences will be of huge interest to our lottery customers."

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide. The company is a digital lottery innovator offering lotteries entertaining game content featuring the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the industry, and world-leading digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second chance, mobile and web applications.

SG Content Hub™ is a trademark of Scientific Games. © 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC