Scientific Games and Fremantle Continue Successful Licensing Partnership with Iconic TV Game Show Brands

THE PRICE IS RIGHT, FAMILY FEUD and PRESS YOUR LUCK Lottery Games Add Irresistible Excitement to Lottery Retail and Digital Game Portfolios

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games and Fremantle, a world leader in creating, producing and distributing entertainment content worldwide for over 100 years, will continue their longtime partnership to bring iconic TV game show brands including THE PRICE IS RIGHT, FAMILY FEUD and PRESS YOUR LUCK to lottery players. THE PRICE IS RIGHT themed games and promotions are available to lotteries in Australia, Canada, France, the UK and the U.S., with FAMILY FEUD themed games available in Canada and the U.S. and PRESS YOUR LUCK games in the U.S.

"We are delighted to continue this incredible partnership with Scientific Games," said Erica Gadecki, SVP Partnership Solutions for Fremantle. "Their continued success with bringing our iconic brands to lottery fans around the world is unparalleled."

Scientific Games, the world's largest lottery games company, has launched more than 100 different games featuring these evergreen brands over the years across various categories including instant scratch, Fast Play and digital. The game show brands are also featured in the company's digital second-chance promotions and individual winners events, as well as multi-state lottery Linked Games.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fremantle and look forward to collaborating on more engaging lottery experiences together," said Tina Hoover, VP of Licensing for Scientific Games. "Some of the most entertaining licensed brand lottery products offered by Scientific Games are themed to Fremantle TV game shows. Our game design teams continue to push the limits on creative ways to immerse players in their favorite game show brands."

Hoover shared, "We have found that these game show brands work really well in the iLottery space as they have play mechanics that players already know and love. We can bring that same excitement from TV to iLottery so players can enjoy digital lottery games featuring game shows they have watched for years."

Debuting in 1972, THE PRICE IS RIGHT is the longest-running TV game show. The show offers audience members the opportunity to compete for cash and prizes by guessing the price of merchandise. FAMILY FEUD features two families, each represented by five members, who compete against one another to name the most popular answers to the survey questions to win cash and prizes. PRESS YOUR LUCK is a game of wits, strategy and high stakes as contestants try to avoid the iconic WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe. The company is a digital lottery innovator offering entertaining game content and industry-leading digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second chance, mobile and web applications.

®/© FremantleMedia Netherlands B.V. 2024 © 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

About Fremantle

Fremantle is a leading global creator, producer, and distributor of some of the world's most successful content across Entertainment, Drama & Film, and Documentaries.

Amplifying local stories on a global scale, Fremantle produces and delivers premium, multi-genre IP across the 27 territories it operates in. Fremantle is a proudly independent group of content creators, and home to some of the biggest entertainment formats, compelling international dramas, award-winning films and high-quality documentaries.

From Got Talent to Fellow Travelers, Password to Poor Things, Alice & Jack to Farmer Wants a Wife, Race to Survive to The Price is Right and Big Mood to American Idol our focus is simple – Fremantle creates and delivers irresistible entertainment.

Fremantle also represents world-leading digital business, with more than 495 million fans and 300 billion views for its standout content across all platforms.

Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, streaming, content and digital, itself a division of the international media, services, and education company Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow Fremantle on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit Fremantle's LinkedIn page.

