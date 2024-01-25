SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES ANDREW JACKSON AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF ESG

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has named Andrew Jackson as the company's Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance.

Based at the global lottery company's UK instant game production and technology facility, Jackson will lead Scientific Games' commitment to developing and strengthening ESG through strategic initiatives across all areas of business worldwide.

Jackson, an expert in ESG with a background in multiple areas of engineering, joined Scientific Games in 1999. He most recently served as the Director of Quality, Compliance and R&D, based at the company's UK instant game production and technology facility. In his new role, he will lead the company's global ESG strategy and help advance Scientific Games' work in key areas, including environmental and product sustainability, supplier diversity and social responsibility.

Dena Rosenzweig, Chief Legal Officer for Scientific Games, said, "For 50 years, Scientific Games has been committed to being a responsible company that positively impacts the communities we serve through our lottery partners and their beneficiaries. Andrew's wealth of experience and expertise in sustainability will lead us into the next era of responsible growth. Through his leadership, our ESG programs will have an even greater positive impact on our organization, our industry and the communities we serve around the world."

As the new Vice President of ESG, Jackson will lead the company's commitment to developing and strengthening ESG through strategic initiatives across all areas of business through five pillars focused on: Benefiting Communities, Empowering Employees and Partners, Expanding Healthy Play and Lottery Literacy, Minimizing Environmental Impacts and Operating with Integrity.

Since becoming an independent company in April 2022 with a 100% focus on the lottery industry, Scientific Games has made meaningful strides to evolve the company's environmental, social and governance approach and further the impact of its global efforts.

With global operations spanning five continents, Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs. The company partners with lottery customers around the world to generate billions of dollars annually for lottery-funded beneficiary programs through entertaining and responsible gameplay.

