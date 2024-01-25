SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES ANDREW JACKSON AS NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF ESG

News provided by

Scientific Games, LLC

25 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has named Andrew Jackson as the company's Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance.

Continue Reading
Scientific Games has named Andrew Jackson as the company’s Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance. Based at the global lottery company's UK instant game production and technology facility, Jackson will lead Scientific Games' commitment to developing and strengthening ESG through strategic initiatives across all areas of business worldwide.
Scientific Games has named Andrew Jackson as the company’s Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance. Based at the global lottery company's UK instant game production and technology facility, Jackson will lead Scientific Games' commitment to developing and strengthening ESG through strategic initiatives across all areas of business worldwide.

Jackson, an expert in ESG with a background in multiple areas of engineering, joined Scientific Games in 1999. He most recently served as the Director of Quality, Compliance and R&D, based at the company's UK instant game production and technology facility. In his new role, he will lead the company's global ESG strategy and help advance Scientific Games' work in key areas, including environmental and product sustainability, supplier diversity and social responsibility.

Dena Rosenzweig, Chief Legal Officer for Scientific Games, said, "For 50 years, Scientific Games has been committed to being a responsible company that positively impacts the communities we serve through our lottery partners and their beneficiaries. Andrew's wealth of experience and expertise in sustainability will lead us into the next era of responsible growth. Through his leadership, our ESG programs will have an even greater positive impact on our organization, our industry and the communities we serve around the world."

As the new Vice President of ESG, Jackson will lead the company's commitment to developing and strengthening ESG through strategic initiatives across all areas of business through five pillars focused on: Benefiting Communities, Empowering Employees and Partners, Expanding Healthy Play and Lottery Literacy, Minimizing Environmental Impacts and Operating with Integrity.

Since becoming an independent company in April 2022 with a 100% focus on the lottery industry, Scientific Games has made meaningful strides to evolve the company's environmental, social and governance approach and further the impact of its global efforts.

With global operations spanning five continents, Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery instant games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs. The company partners with lottery customers around the world to generate billions of dollars annually for lottery-funded beneficiary programs through entertaining and responsible gameplay.

©2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC

Also from this source

Scientific Games Wins Two 2023 Communitas Awards

Scientific Games Wins Two 2023 Communitas Awards

Scientific Games won two 2023 Communitas Awards for excellence in corporate social responsibility. The company was recognized for its dedication to...
New Era Optical Technology from Scientific Games Will Enhance Lotto Hessen Retail Experience in Germany

New Era Optical Technology from Scientific Games Will Enhance Lotto Hessen Retail Experience in Germany

Scientific Games will bring the company's camera-based lottery retailer technology to Lotto Hessen in Wiesbaden, Germany through a new contract....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Travel

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.