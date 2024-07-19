SCIENTIFIC GAMES ANNOUNCES GINA SMITH AS NEW VP, LOTTERY ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS PRODUCTS

ATLANTA, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces Gina Smith has joined the company as the new Vice President, Lottery Enterprise Systems Products. As the lottery industry's fastest-growing systems technology partner, Smith's appointment is another example of Scientific Games' continued investment in people and products to deliver the most innovative and highest-quality solutions for its customers worldwide.

Smith is a highly accomplished lottery industry leader with more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record in successfully navigating state lotteries across a broad set of business operations, and financial and security activities.

She will work with the company's Lottery Systems business, operations and technology teams leading application roadmaps, customer end-user requirements definition and delivery.

Before joining Scientific Games, Smith spent more than four years as Deputy Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery's Gaming Compliance division where she led regulatory and licensing functions for casino gaming and sports betting and oversaw the launch of expanded gaming and testing of sports betting apps and gaming machines. She also served 19 years in leadership roles at the Maryland Lottery, including Interim Director and Deputy Director/Chief Financial Officer.

Smith has a comprehensive understanding of regulatory and enterprise activities that span the full suite of lotteries' business operations. Her systems expertise extends to enterprise workflow design, user application development, data management and internal controls, ensuring efficient business processes and fostering a strong foundation for lottery operations.

Walt Eisele, Chief Technology Officer for Scientific Games, said, "With an incredibly deep understanding of lottery enterprise applications and business operations, Gina brings relevant real-world experience supporting the expansion of our systems business and ensuring our platforms continue to meet the evolving needs of our lottery customers. We are excited to welcome her to our team."

Scientific Games is a trusted partner to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, providing games, technologies, analytics and services that responsibly drive maximum returns to their beneficiary programs.

