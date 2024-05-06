Scientific Games Announces Mike Cardell as Senior Vice President, Americas Systems

ATLANTA, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the appointment of Mike Cardell as the company's Senior Vice President of Americas Systems. As the industry's fastest-growing lottery systems supplier globally, Cardell's appointment is another example of the company's continued investments in people and products to innovate for its customers.

Before joining Scientific Games, Cardell spent more than 11 years at Fiserv where he most recently served as Vice President and General Manager of Next Gen Solutions.

Cardell is an accomplished business technology leader with more than 17 years of experience and a proven track record in innovating technology-based products and services, including enterprise and consumer-facing applications, transaction processing platforms, large-scale IT conversions, strategic growth and impactful results.

He will lead all aspects of the company's Americas lottery system business, driving incremental revenue and expanding product offerings while nurturing existing client relationships to grow lottery profits responsibly. Cardell will also be executing product and business development strategies as well as overseeing central and regional operations, service and contract management.

John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products, said, "With a keen understanding of developing strategies for sustainable growth, Mike will be instrumental in growing our systems business and ensuring innovation and operational excellence in our existing system operations. His strategic mindset and leadership experience make him a valuable addition to Scientific Games. We are excited to welcome him to our team."

Before joining Scientific Games, Cardell spent more than 11 years at Fiserv where he most recently served as the global fintech and payments company's Vice President and General Manager of Next Gen Solutions: Signature and Cloud Solutions. In this role, he managed the modernization of legacy enterprise account processing software solutions and cloud transformation solutions for large financial institutions and financial technology companies. He also spent five years managing business development and marketing for Hewlett-Packard.

Cardell holds a B.A. in Public Relations from Texas Tech University.

Scientific Games is a trusted partner to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe, providing games, technologies, analytics and services that responsibly drive maximum returns to their beneficiary programs.

