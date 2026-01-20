Scientific Games Enters Digital Collab with Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance

Company Will Deliver Digital Game Projects to European Lotteries Group LEIA

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has been selected as a digital partner to Lotteries Entertainment Innovation Alliance (LEIA), a collaboration between five leading European lotteries: Danske Spil in Denmark, FDJ United in France, Norsk Tipping in Norway, Svenska Spel in Sweden and Veikkaus Oy in Finland.

Scientific Games will deliver digital game projects to European lotteries group LEIA.

"LEIA is an international collaboration between lotteries sharing the same goal to foster open innovation, strengthen market position and boost digital growth locally" said Morten Eriksen, CEO of LEIA. "Our focus on innovation has naturally led to the selection of Scientific Games as our digital partner. We support digital development that meets modern customer expectations, including younger adult audiences in a responsible way."

LEIA was formed to help its partner lotteries accelerate digital innovation by creating a shared marketplace for relevant games and services. The alliance aims to increase operational efficiency and scalability, enabling each lottery to launch new content faster while reducing costs through collective purchasing power and shared development.

Under the new two-year agreement, Scientific Games—the world's largest creator and provider of lottery games—will deliver digital games projects to LEIA based on strategic initiatives determined by the Alliance. Scientific Games will also offer localized games from its portfolio of more than 270 premier digital titles developed by SG Studios, and develop bespoke games tailored to specific LEIA markets.

"Scientific Games is a long-time, trusted business partner to the individual lotteries in the alliance, providing a broad portfolio of products and services. We're thrilled to further extend our collaboration through this strategic digital partnership with LEIA, helping these lotteries expand their reach, engage new audiences and continue shaping the future of lottery entertainment," said Matt Lynch, President of Digital for Scientific Games.

Through the partnership, LEIA will gain access to Scientific Games' portfolio of more than 100 licensed brands, as well as a growing library of digital instant games created by partner studios made available through the company's SG Content Hub, which connects innovative studios and their content to lotteries around the world.

Lynch added, "Scientific Games congratulates our game studio partners, Sweden-based Random State, BWLoto EHF and Harman Connected Services GmbH, who have also been selected for this LEIA collaboration."

Serving more than 30 iLottery customers globally, Scientific Games offers world-leading digital programs including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second-chance, mobile and web applications. The company provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide, offering entertaining game content featuring the largest portfolio of licensed brands in the lottery industry.

© 2026 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery games, technology, analytics and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC