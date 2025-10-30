Scientific Games Powers North Dakota Lottery's Omnichannel Sales with Newest Systems Technology

Company Completes Successful Upgrade of Central Gaming System and iLottery Platform

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the successful conversion of the North Dakota Lottery's system technology. The global lottery company is now powering the Lottery with its newest, most advanced central gaming system and iLottery solution, modernizing retail lottery and digital sales to benefit funding for education, roads, natural resources and other good cause programs in the state.

Thomas Lawler, Director of the North Dakota Lottery, said, "We are committed to making the North Dakota Lottery relevant for generations to come and by doing so we achieve our mission to benefit programs meant to improve the quality of life in our state. This omnichannel technology upgrade with our longtime partner Scientific Games is an important step in achieving that goal, so we can continue to bring modern, engaging experiences to our players and provide support to retailers that sell our games."

The North Dakota Lottery, which offers five multi-state games, including Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Lotto America and 2by2 across its statewide network of lottery retailers, also engages players digitally through its Players Club, available on the web or mobile app. The loyalty program allows players to purchase tickets online, enter tickets to earn points and redeem points for drawings and purchase a variety of items from the Players Club store.

Michael Cardell, Senior VP, Americas Systems, said, "We commend the North Dakota Lottery on its forward-thinking, omnichannel vision and decision to power that strategy with Scientific Games' advanced technology," said Michael Cardell, Senior VP, Americas Systems. "We look forward to building on our long-standing partnership to drive continuous innovation and success for the citizens of North Dakota."

The omnichannel solution is delivered through Scientific Games' Momentum integrated ecosystem, anchored by an advanced AEGIS central gaming system and SG PAM — the lottery industry's leading player account management and CRM solution, featuring an integrated loyalty program, superior bonusing engine, and achievement-based rewards. SG PAM provides players with an enhanced web and mobile experience that deepens engagement with the Lottery's brand and games. North Dakota Lottery retailers benefit from PlayCentral Flex self-service terminals and the gem|Suite retail management system. The entire Momentum ecosystem is driven by insights from Scientific Games' iNFUSE business intelligence solution, which analyzes data across all channels to optimize performance and player engagement.

Scientific Games worked closely with the North Dakota Lottery and its retailers to plan the transition, ensuring a smooth go-live and positioning the Lottery for future omnichannel growth and player-focused innovation. This conversion marks the third time the Lottery has chosen Scientific Games as its systems technology provider since its first Powerball ticket was sold in 2004.

The company is the industry leader in systems conversion, completing more than 50 systems implementations and conversions since 2016 – including 12 from legacy suppliers – with three more underway.

Serving 150 lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games company, fastest growing lottery systems provider and a leading provider of digital lottery solutions.

