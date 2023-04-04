SCIENTIFIC GAMES CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER JESSIE PACK NAMED TECHNOLOGY ASSOCIATION OF GEORGIA 2023 TECH LEADER OF THE YEAR

Former U.S. Airforce Airman Leads Scientific Games' Technology with Perseverance and Commitment to Excellence

ATLANTA , April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Chief Information Officer Jessie Pack was named 2023 Tech Leader of the Year by the Technology Association of Georgia, the largest tech organization in the state with more than 30,000 members, including across the metro Atlanta tech corridor. Pack received the honor for a private company tech leader.

Scientific Games CIO Jessie Pack and his wife Kim (center) celebrate his Tech Leader of the Year Award with some of his metro Atlanta-based colleagues, including (left to right): Joe Stewart, David Douglas, Felipe Hernandez, Tammi Kimsey, Sri Akkiraju, Gretchen Gammo, Mark Hoffman, and Alexandra Curtis.

Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh said,"On behalf of the entire Scientific Games family, we are very proud to have Jessie Pack as our CIO. His efforts have truly made him and our company a global leader. Jessie's hands-on leadership serving our people and our lottery customers personifies Scientific Games' culture. Jessie has dedicated his entire career to keeping the company and our 3,000 employees and customers running 24/7 on five continents."

With 100+ team members in eight countries, Pack joined SG in 1986 and is responsible for technology operating Scientific Games and its customers' systems globally. Following the company's sale to Brookfield Business Partners in April 2022, he led all activities to stand up the new organization's technology and ultimately separate from Scientific Games' former parent company. Pack directed more than 18 months of planning 400+ individual technology projects across numerous platforms, including Oracle, Jira, Confluence, Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Workday, and a suite of software that powers a global business.

In his award acceptance speech, Pack said, "I would like to thank TAG for this award. There's only one name on here, but you can't be one person and be a leader. I accept this award on behalf of my entire awesome, diverse and dedicated team, as well as all my co-workers. Most people would say they work for a company. We work for a family. And the collaboration in our work at Scientific Games is just a great thing. Thank you all, we appreciate it."

The former U.S. Air Force Airman leads with a commitment to excellence and perseverance to keep projects on schedule, knows his 100+ employees by name, and never asks someone to do something he won't do himself.

"The success of our company and our business in 50 countries depends on government lottery customers' stringent security and compliance requirements, and International Standards Organization information security and data governance frameworks," said McHugh. "As hundreds of technology projects in our new company's first year are nearing completion, Jessie's 2023 Technology Leader of the Year Award is timely and well-deserved."

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including the Georgia Lottery Corporation. The company is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of instant "scratch" games, with products generating more than 70% of instant game retail sales globally.

© 2023 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of retail and digital lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant win games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC