Scientific Games Continues as Primary Scratch-offs Partner as Louisiana Lottery Tracks for Great Year

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will continue as the primary provider of Louisiana Lottery's scratch-off games following a contract extension. The Louisiana Lottery is pacing for one of the highest instant games sales performance years since its first scratch-off game was sold in 1991.

Scientific Games will continue as the primary provider of Louisiana Lottery’s scratch-off games following a contract extension. The Louisiana Lottery is pacing for one of the highest instant games sales performance years since its first scratch-off game was sold in 1991. The company recently launched games with new play styles and Louisiana-centric themes, including music, crawfish, Mardi Gras, king cake and a licensed- New Orleans Saints game.

"This has been a collaborative partnership to responsibly grow our scratch-off products for the benefit of K-12 public education in Louisiana," said Rose Hudson, President and CEO of the Louisiana Lottery. "In the past several years, we have worked with Scientific Games to look at the full portfolio of games and adjust the game mechanics that build better games with more variety for our players."

Scientific Games began working with the Louisiana Lottery in 2004, most recently launching games with new play styles and Louisiana-centric themes, including music, crawfish, Mardi Gras, king cake and a licensed- New Orleans Saints game. Higher price point scratch-offs were also added to the Lottery's portfolio, including its first $20 game, which was part of the X family of games.

"Our scratch-off game innovation helped drive one of the best years in the Louisiana Lottery's history and ultimately, higher net proceeds to the state's public education programs. We look forward to continuing our work as the Lottery's primary instant game partner and providing new products and services that will help responsibly grow its profits," said John Schulz, President, Americas and Global Instant Products.

With products that generate more than 70% of global instant game retail sales, Scientific Games is the world's largest lottery games creator, producer and services provider, and the primary provider to nine of the Top 10 performing instant game lotteries in the world.

© 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital products, technology and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC