Scientific Games Continues Growth Partnership with Puerto Rico's Lotería Electrónica

Company Wins New Contract for Integrated Games, Technology and Services Solution

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games will continue as Lotería Electrónica's game, technology and services partner as the awardee of a new, eight-year contract. The contract includes upgrades to the industry-leading Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership instant game management program currently in place in Puerto Rico. Lotería Electrónica is ranked among the top 10 U.S. lotteries for per capita draw game sales and has one of the highest instant game per capita sales in the Caribbean region. The agreement may be extended for up to two years.

Through a competitive procurement process, Scientific Games was selected by Lotería Electrónica following a holistic evaluation of games, technology and service offerings to support, complement and expand its full game portfolio.

The contract award continues a high-performance, historical partnership with Scientific Games that achieved a 65% increase in Lotería Electrónica's sales and an 81% increase in profits from 2005 to 2023. Proceeds benefit important social programs in Puerto Rico, including college scholarships for students enrolled in the local public higher education system, health and wellness initiatives, housing subsidies for seniors, sports and recreation programs, and roads and infrastructure improvement.

Scientific Games will upgrade Lotería Electrónica's existing central system to its advanced Momentum ecosystem and modernize the player experience at retail with new WAVE retailer terminals, PlayCentral HD Powered by SCiQ self-service machines, Lottery Inmotion digital advertising displays, jackpot signs and ticket checkers. A new mobile app developed by Scientific Games for Lotería Electrónica will engage players with second-chance promotions and offer convenience features, including Keno and jackpot game drawing results.

Additionally, Scientific Games will enhance the SGEP program in Puerto Rico with Momentum's SciTrak platform. SciTrak expertly manages Lotería Electrónica's "Instantaneos" game portfolio using data analytics, as well as the industry's most advanced predictive ordering system. Scientific Games will also continue to provide instant game creation and production, inside sales and advanced logistics and analytics.

John Schulz, President of Global Instant Products and the Americas, said, "Our teams worked diligently to propose a strategic full-portfolio solution for Lotería Electrónica that builds upon a strong foundation that began in 2005. The overall solution features our most advanced technologies and services supported by a great staff of employees that will power the Lottery for its next era of growth and long-term sustainability."

Serving 150 government-regulated lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the fastest-growing lottery systems provider and the world's largest creator, producer and services provider of lottery games.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

