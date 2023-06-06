Company's Lucky Day Digital Second-chance Promotion Is a Wild, Crazy Hit with Players

ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games continues the company's 20+ years of digital lottery innovation with a game enhancement for the South Carolina Education Lottery that is impacting player engagement and increasing sales.

Scientific Games' digital game enhancement drives $1 and $2 scratch-off sales performance in South Carolina.

The Lucky Day digital second-chance promotion is driving sales for two retail scratch-off games, $1 Wild Luck and $2 Crazy Luck. Wild Luck is performing 36% higher than all $1 SCEL scratch-offs currently on sale and Crazy Luck is performing 17% higher than all SCEL $2 games launched this fiscal year. Since launching in early February, the two SCEL scratch-off games have topped $5.2 million in sales, with nearly 23,000 unique players entering more than 335,000 tickets online.

The Lucky Day promotion takes players with non-winning Wild Luck and Crazy Luck scratch-off tickets online to spin a digitally animated Lucky Day wheel for a second-chance opportunity to win $500. The animated wheel spin features the winning symbol from the player's specific ticket and was designed and developed by Scientific Games as part of a unique omnichannel offering to crossover digital and physical experiences in a new and engaging way.

Ammie Smith, Director of Product Development for the South Carolina Education Lottery, said, "By linking our physical scratch-off ticket to the digital second-chance opportunity, we're offering South Carolina players a unique omnichannel experience that they're clearly enjoying, and it's driving sales."

Wild Luck and Crazy Luck are from the new line of VariPlay HD Games created by Scientific Games featuring high-definition, three-dimensional play symbols randomly placed from ticket to ticket by patented production technology to give players a unique experience every time. The intricate detail of the high-definition play symbols makes VariPlay HD Games a good fit for a digital game extension.

John Schulz, President of Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games, said, "We are very pleased with the performance of VariPlay HD Games for our lottery customers overall, but the addition of one of our newest digital enhancements has truly made these $1 and $2 games big winners for the South Carolina Education Lottery in terms of sales performance. While these retail games were very strategically designed for SCEL's portfolio using Scientific Games' analytics and insights, players are responding to the simplicity of the Lucky Day digital enhancement."

The SCEL is currently ranked No. 4 in the world for instant game per capita sales. The Lottery is one of 20 worldwide that participate in the Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program, which includes world-leading instant game design and portfolio management services, as well as data-driven analytics and insights, game manufacturing, advanced logistics, marketing, sales support, digital and licensed brand services. In addition to instant games, the company provides SCEL with licensed properties, a mobile app and a customer relationship management program to directly engage with players and provide exciting content and direct, personalized messaging.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technologies, analytics and services to 130 lotteries in 50 countries, including nearly every North American lottery.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a leading provider of lottery products, technology and services to government-sponsored lottery programs globally. From cutting-edge backend systems to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We push game designs to the next level and are pioneers in instant games, data analytics and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance, and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com

