SCIENTIFIC GAMES INSTANT PRODUCTS EXEC JEFF FAIN WINS 2024 POWERS AWARD

ATLANTA, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games' Instant Products Account Director Jeff Fain received a 2024 Powers Award from the North American State and Provincial Lotteries Association, honoring those in the lottery industry with the highest achievement, drive and integrity. Fain was nominated by the New Mexico Lottery.

Recognizing professionals who have made outstanding contributions to lotteries and the North American lottery industry, Powers Awards are named in honor of the late Edward J. Powers, the 'Father of U.S. Lotteries', and are regarded as one of the highest honors in the industry.

Fain joined Scientific Games in 2012, bringing his finance background and printed product experience to the world's largest lottery games company. He has worked closely with several U.S. lotteries including the New Mexico Lottery to help responsibly grow their instant game portfolios.

"We're extremely proud of Jeff's work with our U.S. customers and appreciate the New Mexico Lottery for recognizing his contributions to the success of its instant game portfolio. He has approached his work with the Lottery as 100% collaborative and cultivated a fantastic customer relationship with its team," said John Schulz, President, Americas and Global Instant Products for Scientific Games.

The company's business intelligence and insights have driven industry-leading lottery performance, including 18 of the Top 20 performing instant game lotteries in the world (La Fleur's 2024 World Almanac, based on per capita sales).

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

