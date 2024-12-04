Scientific Games Named Ohio Lottery's New Lottery Gaming System Partner

Company Wins Contract for Advanced Technology Solution to Responsibly Drive Future Growth Supporting Ohio's Education Programs

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces that the company has been selected as the Ohio Lottery's new lottery gaming system technology partner following a competitive procurement process by the State of Ohio. The global lottery company won the award and looks forward to responsibly driving the Ohio Lottery's future growth and sustainability. One hundred percent of Ohio Lottery profits help support the state's K-12, vocational and special education programs. Scientific Games is the lottery industry's fastest-growing lottery systems provider.

Pat McHugh, Scientific Games CEO, said, "On behalf of all the Scientific Games teams who have been hard at work developing a responsible, sustainable growth plan for the Ohio Lottery with our newest, performance-driven technology, we are celebrating this award. We look forward to working with the Ohio Lottery to bring new products and technology which will ultimately help support education funding in Ohio."

Scientific Games will provide the Ohio Lottery with the company's Momentum ecosystem, featuring the advanced AEGIS central gaming system and Infuse business intelligence tool. The company's innovative WAVE point-of-sales terminals and Lottery InMotion digital content system will support the Ohio Lottery's extensive retailer network. Scientific Games' PlayCentral suite of self-service machines will enable the lottery to engage Ohio players with expanded game content while also supporting new retailer and restaurant locations.

The Ohio Lottery will be supported by a Scientific Games team of game, product and technology experts and facilities management services. The company provides the Lottery's Scratch-Off games and manages the games through the performance-driven Scientific Games Enhanced Partnership program at its facility in metro Cleveland.

The SGEP program, which has been in place with the Ohio Lottery since 2019, provides inside sales, and advanced logistics and analytics. The Lottery is ranked in the top 20 worldwide for instant game per capita performance (La Fleur's 2024 World Lottery Almanac). The company has provided Ohio Lottery Scratch-Off games for more than 23 consecutive years.

Serving 150 government-regulated lotteries in 50 countries, Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery games. In addition to systems technology, the company is a digital lottery innovator offering lotteries entertaining game content featuring the industry's largest portfolio of licensed brands and world-leading digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second chance, mobile, and web applications.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

