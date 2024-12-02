Scientific Games' Newest Systems Technology to Power Retail and Digital Sales for North Dakota Lottery

Advanced Enterprise System Will Connect Multichannel Experiences, Including iLottery, Loyalty, Player Account Management and CRM

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games' signed a new technology contract with the North Dakota Lottery to implement the company's most advanced omnichannel system solutions. The Lottery selected Scientific Games' integrated solution to power retail and digital sales following a competitive process, awarding the global lottery company a new six-year contract with a two-year extension option. As the industry's fastest-growing systems provider, Scientific Games has successfully executed nearly 40 lottery systems implementations and conversions since 2016.

Built upon key components of Scientific Games' Momentum ecosystem, a new, advanced enterprise gaming system is at the core of the tech solution developed for the North Dakota Lottery. The integrated ecosystem features the AEGIS central gaming system, a premiere digital platform offering a single integrated solution for iLottery and Loyalty, and innovative retail technology, including award-winning self-service terminals.

The company's industry-leading player account management solution, SG PAM, a high-performance customer relationship management solution, superior bonusing engine and upgraded achievement-based rewards program, will continue to drive North Dakota player engagement with a completely new user experience (web and mobile).

Lance Gaebe, Director of the North Dakota Lottery, said, "Our goal was to modernize our technology so that our players can enjoy fluid experiences between retail and digital. We also wanted to work with the tech partner that gave us the best technical solution for the North Dakota Lottery to responsibly grow sales and contributions to our state programs in the coming years."

The new contract is the third time North Dakota has chosen Scientific Games as its system vendor, highlighted by 33% sales growth in the past 10 years. iLottery sales increased 36% from fiscal year 2022 to 2023.

Scientific Games began a 20-year technology partnership with the North Dakota Lottery when its first Powerball tickets were sold in 2004, launched its iLottery program in 2014 and mobile app in 2018. The company currently provides the Lottery with an online/mobile Pick & Click draw game purchase program, as well as a Players Club where members earn points and redeem rewards through a Points for Prizes online store and Points for Drawings program.

John Schulz, President, Americas & Global Instant Products, said, "We've been there since the beginning with the North Dakota Lottery, and our technology has served the Lottery very well over the past two decades. Our teams have worked hard to build a strong partnership through service excellence, and they deeply understand the North Dakota Lottery's unique business. Now, we're taking that partnership to the next level with our Momentum ecosystem."

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

Momentum®, Points for Drawings® and Points for Prizes® are registered trademarks of Scientific Games.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

