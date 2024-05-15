Scientific Games Off to Epic Start With Launch of First GAME OF THRONES Lottery Scratch-off Game in the U.S.

Colorado Lottery Winners Will Be Lucky Participants in THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE Set to Take Place in Napa

ATLANTA, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games' newest multi-state branded GAME OF THRONES Linked Games, developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, has kicked off successfully with GAME OF THRONES branded instant scratch, Fast Play and iLottery games offering players the chance to win prizes instantly, plus an opportunity to win an experiential prize package, THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE.

Scientific Games off to epic start with launch of first GAME OF THRONES scratch-off game in U.S. Post this The Colorado Lottery is the first U.S. lottery to launch a GAME OF THRONES-themed lottery Linked Game to give players in the state an opportunity to win THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE developed in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. GAME OF THRONES branded instant scratch, Fast Play and iLottery games from Scientific Games offer players the chance to win prizes instantly, plus THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE experiential prize package.

Inspired by one of the most-watched HBO television series of all time and set to captivate the GAME OF THRONES fandom, THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE event will take place in a medieval-style castle winery in Napa Valley, California in 2025. Trip winners will be divided into seven "Houses", such as House Targaryen, House Stark and House Lannister.

The event will include multiple rounds of brand-immersive games, giving trip winners a second chance to win their share of up to $7 million. The trip winners will get to cheer on their own "Champion" in a live jousting tournament, and one "Ruler" will be chosen from each house to play for prize money split amongst every member of the house.

The Colorado Lottery is the first U.S. lottery to launch a GAME OF THRONES-themed lottery Linked Game to give players in the state an opportunity to win the once-in-a-lifetime experience. The game achieved the highest first-week index of any of the Lottery's $10 games launched in fiscal year 2024. It continues to lead, with four-week sales surpassing all other Colorado Lottery $10 games in fiscal year 2024 and most games in other price points, placing third behind a $20 and $50 game. THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE has limited availability remaining for North American lottery participation, with most of the current trip winner spots filled.

Tom Seaver, Director of the Colorado Lottery, said, "Our players are very excited to play the GAME OF THRONES scratch game. It's been a great addition to our game lineup, and as the sales numbers show, it is performing really well for us."

According to Scientific Games research, the GAME OF THRONES brand resonates especially well with younger adult players.

Tina Hoover, V.P. of Licensing for Scientific Games, said, "Our teams are continually innovating to make every lottery winners' event unique and exciting. We worked with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment to create an immersive GAME OF THRONES-themed winners experience and to deliver a top-notch winners' event that we've refined over the past 17 years doing prize trips for more than 5,000 lottery players. Based on the response we have received and participation so far for THE SEVEN KINGDOMS EXPERIENCE, we are looking into a potential second trip opportunity."

Scientific Games pioneered the lottery Linked Games concept in 2007 and games produced by the company offering the opportunity to win experiential prizes themed to brands like DEAL OR NO DEAL, MONOPOLY, THE PRICE IS RIGHT and WILLY WONKA represent more than USD$4.6 billion in retail sales to date.

With a portfolio representing more than 100 licensed brands, Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries worldwide.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment (WBDGTE), a division of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands, Franchises and Experiences, is a global leader in creating, developing, and licensing location-based entertainment, live events, exhibitions, and theme park experiences based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and game studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, and more. WBDGTE is home to the ground-breaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal theme parks worldwide, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS™ Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour, and countless other experiences inspired by Wizarding World, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS™, and more. With the very best partners, WBDGTE enables fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves in their favourite brands and franchises.

