Scientific Games Partners with Award-winning Gift & Go Platform Delivered by Amazon

Gift & Go On-demand Technology Is Fulfilling Second-chance and Loyalty Reward Programs for Scientific Games Lottery Customers

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games has partnered with Gift & Go, the award-winning, on-demand gifting technology platform delivered and fulfilled by Amazon. The company has already implemented the platform to fulfill loyalty rewards for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Maine State Lottery, Maryland Lottery, Missouri Lottery and North Dakota Lottery players in the U.S. To date, total more than 1.5 million players are using the platform across the five lotteries.

Scientific Games has partnered with Gift & Go, the award-winning, on-demand gifting technology platform delivered and fulfilled by Amazon. The company has already implemented the platform to fulfill loyalty rewards for Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Maine State Lottery, Maryland Lottery, Missouri Lottery and North Dakota Lottery players in the U.S. To date, total more than 1.5 million players are using the platform across the five lotteries.

Jon Reuben, Co-CEO and Founder of Gift & Go, said, "Gift & Go is excited to expand our gifting on-demand solution to the lottery sector with a seamless platform that allows state lotteries to easily deliver the gifts their players love. It's a real-time solution without additional cost or effort, which makes it perfect for lotteries."

A first for the lottery industry, the solution is trusted by leading global suppliers, offering second-chance promotion and loyalty rewards players the freedom to select non-cash prizes from 1,800 items in the platform's "storefront". Gifts are delivered in less than two days, compared to traditional lottery fulfillment of two to four weeks.

Amy Warner, Senior Director of Digital Engagement for Scientific Games, said, "Through our new partnership, we're thrilled to bring an enriched loyalty experience to our lottery customers, integrating the convenience and perks of Amazon seamlessly into our offerings. It's a very enhanced ecommerce experience that provides choice, reliability, and value."

Scientific Games is also using the Gift & Go platform to provide access to its world-leading second-chance promotions with several U.S. lotteries.

Scientific Games provides retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services to 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe. The company is a digital lottery innovator offering lotteries entertaining game content and industry-leading digital programs, including CRM, loyalty, promotions, second chance, mobile and web applications.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

