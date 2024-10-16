Scientific Games Releases 2023 Sustainability Report Highlighting Global ESG Achievements

ATLANTA, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games announces the release of the company's 2023 Sustainability Report sharing significant achievements across Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives. The report underscores Scientific Games' decades-long commitment to supporting the global lottery industry, employees, communities and the environment.

Andy Jackson, VP of Environmental, Social and Governance for Scientific Games, remarked, "Our 2023 Sustainability Report highlights the growth of our ongoing commitment to corporate responsibility. Through our efforts to minimize our environmental impact, reduce energy usage, promote responsible gaming, invest in our diverse employees and make an impact in communities around the world, we are embedding sustainability throughout our global business."

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2023, Scientific Games continues to set the global lottery industry's gold standard for integrity and corporate governance to meet regulatory requirements.

Key highlights of the 2023 report include:

Environmental Stewardship: Scientific Games continued efforts to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, with a 50% reduction in emissions intensity at its Leeds, UK, facility since 2019 and zero waste to landfill. Scientific Games is also developing a comprehensive decarbonization plan addressing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

Sustainable Products: The company continues its leadership in sustainability by producing 100% recyclable instant scratch games and maintaining International Standards Organization and Forest Stewardship Council) certifications.

Empowering Employees: Scientific Games' 2023 Employee Engagement Survey indicated 87% of employees were strongly aligned with the company's values. Initiatives focused on work-life balance, well-being and safety were expanded.

Healthy Play Responsible Gaming Toolkit: Backed by a 2023 research study, the program doubled the number lottery operator subscriptions, continuing its goal to promote responsible gaming and educate all stakeholders.

Backed by a 2023 research study, the program doubled the number lottery operator subscriptions, continuing its goal to promote responsible gaming and educate all stakeholders. Care for Communities: Scientific Games' corporate giving and community partnerships, which included an annual Global Holiday Giving Campaign, responses to humanitarian crises, and the creation of an urban farm producing food for its Montreal neighborhood, are just some of the ways the company supported communities worldwide in 2023.

To download the full report, please click here.

With global operations spanning five continents, Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps and player loyalty programs. The company partners with lotteries around the world to generate billions of dollars annually for lottery-funded beneficiary programs through entertaining and responsible gameplay.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com .

