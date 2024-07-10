Scientific Games Wins 2024 Communitas Awards for Green Initiatives and Community Partnership

Company's New UK Facility and Montreal Urban Farm Earn Global Recognition

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games was recognized with two 2024 Communitas Awards for dedication to operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. With a focus on serving communities around the world, Scientific Games helps lotteries generate tens of billions of dollars annually to fund their good cause programs including health and welfare, education and the environment. The global lottery company won in the category of Ethical and Environmental Responsibility: Green Initiatives for its new state-of-the-art facility serving The National Lottery in the UK. Scientific Games also won in the category of Company Community Service: Community Partnership for the unique urban farm on its Montreal campus.

Scientific Games was recognized with two 2024 Communitas Awards for dedication to operating in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. The global lottery company won in the category of Ethical and Environmental Responsibility: Green Initiatives for its new state-of-the-art facility serving The National Lottery in the UK. Scientific Games also won in the category of Company Community Service: Community Partnership for the unique urban farm on its Montreal campus.

The Communitas Awards honors companies that go beyond rhetoric and whose commitment sets them apart from their competition. Communitas winners are dedicated to changing the way they do business to benefit their employees, communities and environment.

2024 Communitas Green Initiatives Award: The environmentally focused 92,000-square-foot Scientific Games National Logistics Centre for UK Scratchcards opened in February in the industrial city of Warrington to efficiently provide scratchcards The National Lottery's network of approximately 40,000 retailers across the UK. Using green building methods and as much recycled material as possible, the site is fully powered by 100% renewable energy, in part from solar panels. No fossil fuels are used for heating and other day-to-day operations. Energy-efficient lighting is used throughout the facility, and it was furnished using a circular economy model. All internal transportation uses electric-powered trucks. EV chargers are on-site for electric vehicles. The paper board used to produce The National Lottery's scratchcard games is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council. Waste is segregated and managed under the company's zero-waste-to-landfill policy.

2024 Communitas Community Partnership Award: The urban farm on Scientific Games' Montreal campus was created in partnership with local non-profit organization La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve to serve the local community with fresh fruits and vegetables. In addition to providing fencing and funding for water and electricity to support the farm, the company built a greenhouse. Scientific Games employees donate their time and energy to planting, harvesting and delivering produce from the farm to more than 40 local collective kitchens and other organizations.

"It's important to Scientific Games employees, our customers and our leadership that we lead with ethical, environmental and social responsibility," said Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh. "We are continually evaluating and improving our efforts to ensure we are doing our part to protect the planet and give back to the communities where we do business."

Scientific Games is the world's largest creator, producer and manager of lottery games and a global leader in lottery and sports betting technology systems, digital lottery games, mobile apps, and player loyalty programs.

© 2024 Scientific Games, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games is a global leader in retail and digital games, technology, analytics and services that drive profits for government-sponsored lottery and sports betting programs. From enterprise gaming platforms to exciting entertainment experiences and trailblazing retail and digital solutions, we elevate play every day. We are industry pioneers in instant games, data analytics, retail solutions and iLottery. Built on a foundation of trusted partnerships since 1973, Scientific Games combines relentless innovation, performance and unwavering security to responsibly propel the industry forward. For more information, visit scientificgames.com.

SOURCE Scientific Games, LLC