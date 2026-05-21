Scientific Longevity Company Immorta Bio Appoints Former Ernst & Young Health Sciences Partner Howard Brooks to Corporate Board of Directors

Board expansion strengthens governance, strategic leadership, and capital markets engagement as Immorta Bio advances toward the clinic

MIAMI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced the appointment of Howard Brooks, former Ernst & Young (EY) Health Sciences Partner, to its Corporate Board of Directors.

Howard Brooks, Immorta Bio Corporate Board of Directors

Mr. Brooks brings more than three decades of experience advising and governing healthcare, life sciences, and biotechnology organizations across corporate strategy, financial oversight, capital formation, governance, and enterprise transformation. During his tenure at EY, he served as Americas Health Sciences Leader and was one of the firm's senior client service partners, serving as an advisor to boards and executive teams across global pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare systems, and high–growth companies.

As a member of Immorta Bio's Board of Directors, Mr. Brooks will provide guidance and oversight on governance, corporate strategy, financial matters, and capital–related initiatives, and will carry fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In addition to his board duties, he will serve as a strategic ambassador for Immorta Bio, engaging with investors, partners, and other key stakeholders as the Company advances its mission.

Immorta Bio is developing a first–in–class, dual–platform approach to addressing aging biology. Its therapeutic platforms include SenoVax™, a senolytic immunotherapy designed to selectively eliminate senescent cells1, and StemCellRevivify™, a regenerative cellular rejuvenation platform focused on restoring youthful biological function2.

"Howard's appointment significantly strengthens our Corporate Board at a pivotal moment for the Company," said Boris Reznik, PhD, Chairman & CEO of Immorta Bio. "As we progress toward clinical development while clearing regulatory approvals and future financing milestones, his deep experience in governance, capital markets, and healthcare strategy will be invaluable. Howard understands how to help build durable, clinically focused healthcare companies, and his judgment and perspective will support our long–term success."

Mr. Brooks has served on multiple healthcare and nonprofit boards and is a qualified board financial specialist with extensive experience in governance, audit, and risk oversight. Mr, Brooks is the second external board member after Russell Kaufman, venture partner at Pappas Capital, as well as President Emeritus of The Wistar Institute, the nation's revered first independent institution devoted to medical research. Prior to Wistar, Dr. Kaufman was associated with Duke University, for over 25 years, with multiple professional and administrative appointments, including Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Medical Oncology and Transplantation, Dean of School of Medicine, among others.3

"Immorta Bio is addressing aging at its biological roots, which has the potential to fundamentally change how we think about disease," said Howard Brooks. "I am honored to join the Corporate Board and to serve as a fiduciary, strategic advisor, and ambassador for the Company as it advances toward the clinic and builds long–term value for patients and investors. Serving with such high-quality leaders such as Dr. Boris Reznik and supporting Immorta Bio's mission of enhancing healthspan and lifespan is incredibly well aligned with my personal passion."

Immorta Bio is advancing an integrated, biology–driven approach to clinical translation, with potential future applications across oncology, organ failure, immune dysfunction, neurological disorders, and other age–associated conditions.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™. The company is pioneering a dual–platform approach that combines senescent cell clearance and regenerative cellular rejuvenation to restore youthful biology and address the root causes of age–related disease. Immorta Bio is advancing multiple programs toward clinical development, supported by a growing intellectual property portfolio.

Media Contact

Boris N. Reznik, PhD

Chairman & CEO

+1 (305) 632-2939

Immorta Bio Inc.

[email protected]

1 Ichim et al. Reduction of solid tumors by senescent cell immunization. J Transl Med

. 2025 Nov 28;23(1):1365. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/41316207/

2 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/immorta-bios-anti-aging-stem-120500273.html

3 https://www.immortabio.com/news/dr-russel-kaufman-renowned-medical-innovator-and-business-leader-joins-immorta-bios-board-of-directors

SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.