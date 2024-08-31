Scientology Network Marathon Features Global Antidrug Force in Action

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network commemorates the annual observance of International Overdose Awareness Day with a marathon television event on August 31. The all-day special focuses on the power of drug education to prevent people from ever going down the path of using drugs.

The day marks the world's largest annual campaign to end drug overdoses. Over 107,000 drug overdose deaths were recorded last year in the US. Globally, recent statistics put the number of people who have tried drugs at 296 million.

Aligning with the theme of this year's observance, "Together We Can," the TV marathon features the international community of Foundation for a Drug-Free World volunteers in action, creating a powerful collective antidrug force in their respective countries.

The special event presents stories from across the globe as featured on Scientology Network's original series Voices for Humanity. Drug-Free World volunteers like Dave Scattergood, who works to educate the residents of Seattle, Washington, states on his episode of Voices for Humanity:

"Drug use isn't an earthquake; this is 100 percent preventable. It's not even mostly preventable—it's 100 percent preventable. There is just not enough drug education going on in our society today."

Foundation for a Drug-Free World stands as one of the world's largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives. Backed by a massive network of volunteers and nearly 80,000 partnerships in 180 countries across six continents, Drug-Free World's message has reached nearly one billion people with its Truth About Drugs materials.

The day's programming (beginning 9:00 a.m. ET) includes:

Voices for Humanity , the only ongoing television series dedicated to those working in the streets, schools and communities to combat drugs and other major social ills

PSAs to raise awareness of the dangers of drug use

The Truth About Drugs documentary, an eye-opening look into the reality of drug abuse—from marijuana, opioids and synthetic street drugs to the addictive pharmaceuticals marketed with slick Madison Avenue advertising campaigns.

See the full schedule at Scientology.tv/schedule.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

