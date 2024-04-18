SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK SETS THE STAGE FOR SPECTACULAR NEW SEASON

Dynamic line up of fan-favorite and award-winning series set to debut.

LOS ANGELES, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network, the fastest growing and most acclaimed religious television network, today announced a highly anticipated new season of primetime episodes, thought-provoking documentaries and special performances.

Since making its debut in 2018, Scientology Network has continued to push the boundaries of conventional programming across the television, entertainment and streaming industries. It was the first broadcast network to air all content in 17 languages, which translates to viewership in more than 240 nations and territories around the world. With hundreds of hours of original programming, all produced in-house, viewers can look forward to high quality, memorable and captivating experiences.

This season, Scientology Network will unveil its next Signature Performances documentary featuring the legendary Stanley Clarke, a four-time Grammy Award-winning recording artist. The one-hour immersive special chronicles the unparalleled life of one of the most celebrated acoustic and electric bass players in the world. Interviews with close collaborators, rare footage and intimate moments reveal how Stanley became a true pioneer and role model in the music industry.

The prime time line up starts with new shows, including:

Destination: Scientology (Mondays, 9 p.m. ET /PT)—Each week the series travels to cities where Scientology Churches are located and explores the history, culture, art, cuisine and architecture that define each city's cultural identity. This season, viewers will embark on a global journey through landmark locales including Johannesburg , Detroit , Bogotá, San Diego and Brussels .

(Mondays, /PT)—Each week the series travels to cities where Scientology Churches are located and explores the history, culture, art, cuisine and architecture that define each city's cultural identity. This season, viewers will embark on a global journey through landmark locales including , , Bogotá, and . Meet a Scientologist (Tuesdays, 8 p.m. ET /PT)—The series showcases Scientologists from around the world who are making significant contributions in their chosen fields. New episodes delve into the stories of individuals who, through their passion and commitment, are transforming the fabric of their local communities. Viewers will meet, among others, a New York pizza restauranteur, a Taiwanese interior designer and South African producer and film director.

(Tuesdays, /PT)—The series showcases Scientologists from around the world who are making significant contributions in their chosen fields. New episodes delve into the stories of individuals who, through their passion and commitment, are transforming the fabric of their local communities. Viewers will meet, among others, a pizza restauranteur, a Taiwanese interior designer and South African producer and film director. Voices for Humanity (Wednesdays, 8 p.m. ET /PT)—The mini-documentary series presents heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations who work in partnership with Church of Scientology sponsored humanitarian programs to uplift their communities. New episodes cover current events, controversial issues and important topics—from battling corrupt educational systems to promoting moral values and uplifting communities. The season's premiere episode features NFL Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk , who, as an international spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is spreading the truth about drugs to children and youth.

(Wednesdays, /PT)—The mini-documentary series presents heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations who work in partnership with Church of Scientology sponsored humanitarian programs to uplift their communities. New episodes cover current events, controversial issues and important topics—from battling corrupt educational systems to promoting moral values and uplifting communities. The season's premiere episode features NFL Hall of Famer , who, as an international spokesperson for Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is spreading the truth about drugs to children and youth. I am a Scientologist (Thursdays, 8:30 p.m. ET /PT)—Everyday people, from musicians and mechanics to artists and entrepreneurs around the world, are featured in vignettes discussing the powerful tools of Scientology and how they apply them daily to enhance their lives.

(Thursdays, /PT)—Everyday people, from musicians and mechanics to artists and entrepreneurs around the world, are featured in vignettes discussing the powerful tools of Scientology and how they apply them daily to enhance their lives. Documentary Showcase (Fridays, 8 p.m. ET /PT)—The best in Independent documentaries with a focus on raising awareness of important social, cultural and environmental issues. Upcoming films address a broad range of topics, including a remarkable David-versus-Goliath battle between a small farmer and major agricultural monopolies over sustainable agriculture and nutritious clean food in The Bullish Farmer. The seldom heard story of Black hockey players who courageously shattered the color barrier and inspired a new generation of Black professionals is triumphantly celebrated in Soul On Ice: Past, Present and Future. Through poignant first-hand accounts from victims, hostages and survivors, Finding Home unveils the harrowing world and heartbreaking realities of sex trafficking in Cambodia .

The new episodes will air alongside films, series and other programs now on Scientology Network, including:

To watch any program on demand, visit scientology.tv.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists; showing the Church as a global organization; and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

