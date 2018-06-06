Sciton Announces New HALO 2.0 and New FDA Indications

Join us at booth #622 to learn about the new HALO. HALO 2.0 now offers faster treatments with an improved intuitive user interface. A fully redesigned handpiece offering treatment speed indicators to optimize patient outcomes. Adjustable Beam Placement (ABP) with additional beam sizes to access hard to reach areas and treat linear scars with more precision. With recently expanded FDA indications for wrinkles and scar revision (including acne scars) the future for HALO is strong.

"HALO 2.0 represents Sciton's commitment to our customers and providing them with the best solutions for today's cosmetic patient looking for amazing skin revitalization results with-out the downtime and healing experience associated with lasers of old. Our passion to develop technological advancements that benefit our customers bottom line and bring more value to their expandable JOULE platform is unrelenting," said Aaron Burton, COO.

About Sciton

Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers best-in-class medical devices for laser-assisted lipolysis, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing, hair removal, phototherapy, wrinkle reduction, treatment of vascular and pigmented lesions, scar reduction and acne. For more information, and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit www.Sciton.com.

