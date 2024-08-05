Scoop, Dip or Sip? Wendy's Treats Fans to $1 Frosty Deal for a Sweet End to Summer

Frosty fans can taste the sweet savings starting today through September 15

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Dip, Sip and Scoop Sweet Summer Savings with Wendy’s iconic Frosty, only a $1 for a limited time. While most Frosty fans say Frosty Time calls for a spoon, the $1 Frosty deal lets fans scoop, sip or dip as they please!

WHAT:

Calling all Frosty® spoon scoopers, fry dippers and straw sippers! Wendy's® is sweetening the final days of summer with $1 small Frosty treats for six straight weeks beginning Monday, August 5.* Somewhere between a milkshake and soft-serve ice cream, there's some debate on how to enjoy a Frosty. A spoon? Straw? With fries? 70% of Frosty fans say Frosty Time calls for a spoon. Meanwhile, Gen Z is most likely to be seen dipping Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries in their Frosty as their preferred utensil.** The $1 Frosty deal invites fans to grab a spoon, straw and fry, then decide!

For those that haven't tried Frosty, there's no better time to dip, sip and scoop a small Frosty for just $1.

WHERE & WHEN:

Available at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide, Wendy's $1 small Frosty treats will be available today through September 15.* That means there's no limit to how fans can enjoy Frosty Time!

For more delicious deals, download the Wendy's app to start earning Rewards points. For every $1 spent, get 10 points to trade in for a freebie of whatever you're craving. Not to mention, fans can "stack" eligible rewards and offers to get the most out of a Wendy's visit – talk about a bang for your buck!***

WHY:

As summer ends, Wendy's is giving fans a celebratory treat that can't be beat. Fans can choose between the Classic Chocolate Frosty or savor the final days of the seasonally inspired Triple Berry Frosty while supplies lasts**** – which combines three of the freshest fruit flavors of the season – strawberry, blackberry and raspberry – into one summer treat.

About Wendy's

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Not valid in a combo. Prices may be higher in AK, HI, CA and via third party delivery.

**Preference based on a national survey conducted by Wendy's.

***At participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's account registration and use required to earn points and redeem rewards. Points have no monetary value. See www.wendys.com/Rewards for details.

****Available for a limited time only participating U.S. Wendy's. Natural strawberry, blackberry and raspberry flavors with other natural flavors.

*****Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska and Canada.

