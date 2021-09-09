SCORE and SBA to Co-Host National Small Business Week Virtual Summit

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCORE, "mentors to America's small businesses," is co-hosting the 2021 National Small Business Week Virtual Summit with the U.S. Small Business Administration from Sept. 13-15.

This year's summit will celebrate the resiliency of entrepreneurs and highlight the positive impact of small business success in the United States. Small business leaders are invited to take advantage of this free, online event to participate in educational webinars led by industry leaders, network with other small business entrepreneurs, and take advantage of resources from small business partners.

This year's event offers:

22 educational sessions for small business success

Highlights of small business resiliency in 2021

Keynote sessions by the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration

Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Resources from industry-leading small business partners

Networking lounge to facilitate discussions and resource sharing

Sessions to include:

The Must-Knows of Wage and Hour Requirements and IRS Small Business Resources

Access to Capital for Women Entrepreneurs

Unlocking the Doors to Access for Black-Owned Businesses: Funders and Founders Share Their Real-Life Stories

Empowering the Veteran and Military Small Business Community

Recovery Lessons from the Nation's Entrepreneurial Coaching Network

Webinar recordings will be available after the conference on SCORE's website.

"During National Small Business Week, we will honor and celebrate the incredible determination and ingenuity of small businesses across the nation, spotlighting the resilience of entrepreneurs and the renewal of our small business economy as we build back better from this once-in-a-generation economic crisis," said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman.

"This summit offers the look, feel and effectiveness of an in-person conference with the convenience of an online event," said SCORE CEO Bridget Weston. "We invite anyone who dreams of starting, growing or troubleshooting a business to join us. You'll learn the latest expert business information, so you can survive, thrive and achieve your goals."

About SCORE

Since 1964, SCORE has helped 11 million entrepreneurs to start or grow a business. SCORE's 10,000 volunteers provide free mentoring, workshops and educational services to 1,500+ communities nationwide, creating 45,027 new businesses and 74,535 non-owner jobs in 2020 alone. Visit SCORE at www.score.org. Follow @SCOREMentors on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Funded [in part] through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

