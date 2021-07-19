Scorpion and Ruby Partner to Help Customers Manage Their Digital Marketing-Driven Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, and Ruby®, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 13,000+ businesses, today announced a new partnership to help law firms, medical practices and home service providers better manage the inbound leads generated by their digital marketing efforts with customized virtual customer service.

With Ruby as a trusted partner, Scorpion customers now have access to premium virtual receptionist services, which enable them to focus on their businesses without missing a call, resulting in higher ROI on Scorpion's paid and organic marketing services. Additionally, Scorpion customers have access to Ruby's professional mobile solution, which helps customers manage their client communications from anywhere, including setting status on where and when to take calls, who to take calls from, call forwarding and more.



"Ruby is proud to work together with Scorpion to help business owners make the most of their marketing investments by delivering a professional, consistent experience for all call-in leads," said Michelle Winnett, Vice President of Partner & Strategic Marketing at Ruby. "With Scorpion helping to drive leads, Ruby's team of highly trained virtual receptionists build trust with those customers, creating long-term relationships that help businesses grow without taking time out of their day."

Despite the myriad of ways to communicate in the digital age, 70% of Ruby customers report their new customer leads typically come in via phone and that more than half of those calls result in new business. Ruby extensively trains its virtual receptionists to serve calls based on the customer's specific brand and business profile, acting as a seamless extension of their team. In addition to taking detailed messages and answering common questions based on information the customer provides, Ruby's virtual receptionists can schedule appointments, transfer calls, and more. With Scorpion driving leads and Ruby managing them with an on-brand, first touch experience, local businesses can grow their companies in a manageable way without sacrificing client service.

"Local businesses can't afford to miss a single call, and with Ruby as a trusted Scorpion partner, they no longer have to," said Dan Bedell, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Scorpion. "By bridging the gap in their call-in lead management process, Scorpion and Ruby ensure customers can focus on servicing existing clients while managing the leads that contribute to the continued growth of their business."

For more information about working with Ruby Receptionists, please visit: https://www.scorpion.co/ruby .

About Ruby

Customers in today's on-demand economy expect quick answers and personalized service. At Ruby®, we provide small businesses with the services, products, and analytics they need to manage customer interactions and deliver exceptional experiences. Trusted by more than 13,000 businesses, our US-based, live virtual receptionists and chat specialists create meaningful human connections supported by proprietary technology—building trust, fostering loyalty, and helping win new business 24/7, 365-days a year. Ruby has helped companies grow since 2003 and has gained national recognition as a Fortune Magazine Best Small Company to Work for in the U.S., Inc. Best Workplaces, repeat Great Places to Work rankings, and a Silver Stevie for Customer Service Training Team of the Year. To learn more, visit ruby.com or experience Ruby for yourself by calling 844-311-7829.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

