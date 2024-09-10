Scorpion Announces the Promotion of Saurabh Goyal to Chief Operating Officer

Goyal will lead the SMB & Enterprise client organizations, using his expertise to deliver exceptional client experiences across Scorpion's entire customer base

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing and technology solutions for local businesses, today announced the promotion of Saurabh Goyal to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Goyal has made significant strides in improving Scorpion's Customer Success operations, and will now oversee all aspects of Customer Success while continuing in his role as President of SMB.

Scorpion today announced the promotion of Saurabh Goyal to Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Goyal previously spent 17 years at Google, where he held multiple roles across sales, account management, GTM, and product functions across the U.S., Canada, and India. At Google, he served as the Global Head of Product Strategy and Sales Enablement for SMBs. At Scorpion, Goyal has leveraged his expertise in product strategy, sales, and customer success to drive a visionary approach to growth, earning recognition for his ability to build and lead high-performing teams.

"Saurabh is the ideal fit for Chief Operating Officer, bringing invaluable industry expertise to the role," said Rustin Kretz, Chief Executive Officer of Scorpion. "His leadership has been exceptional, and we are confident that he will continue to drive improvements, innovation, and growth that benefit our clients and teams. With Saurabh leading our client success teams, we remain committed to providing our clients with the latest and most effective solutions in the digital marketing space. His leadership will be instrumental in our continued success."

Goyal's promotion deepens Scorpion's investment in the client experience and brings together all client-facing functions under his leadership. He will work closely with Scorpion's product, sales, and account management teams to enhance fulfillment, support, and service operations. Goyal's continued focus will be on driving the right investments in tools, resources, and future product launches.

"Stepping into the role of COO is personally very exciting and I am grateful to Rustin and the board for entrusting me with this responsibility," said Saurabh Goyal, Chief Operating Officer of Scorpion. "The digital marketing industry demands constant evolution, and I am confident in our exceptional teams and our unique products to meet these changing needs for our customers and be true value-adds to their businesses."

Goyal holds a degree in Computer Science and has an MBA from IBS Hyderabad, India.

