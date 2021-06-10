Scorpion Announces Partnership with Google's Local Services Ads

SALT LAKE CITY, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services dedicated to helping local businesses thrive, recently announced that they were the first full-service marketing agency to offer Google's Local Services Ads booking feature — allowing their home services Google Guaranteed customers to provide easy and seamless online booking options for customers.

The new feature stems from a unique automated integration that gives Scorpion home services customers the ability to view a business's availability and schedule their services directly by clicking through Local Services Ads. By simplifying the booking process, companies can expect increased consumer engagement and revenue. Since Local Services Ads are already particularly cost-efficient — providers pay for leads, not clicks — this update is a welcome integration with Scorpion's AI-driven marketing technology. Additionally, Scorpion's platform enables its customers to monitor revenue by advertising sources, ensuring they have the ability to adjust marketing efforts for optimal results.

"Everything we do at Scorpion is focused on keeping our local business customers at the forefront of digital marketing trends so they can maintain their competitive edge and generate new and repeat customers," said Mikel Chertudi, Chief Revenue Officer at Scorpion. "This strategic partnership showcases our dedication to making that happen, and we are excited to provide our customers with new capabilities that positively impact their bottom line and the communities they serve."

Scorpion guides its customers through the entire Google Guaranteed qualification process required for their company to earn its Google Guarantee badge. Once the badge has been issued, customers can begin integrating the booking feature into their Local Services Ads. In addition to this support, Scorpion manages customers' ad budgets, leads, and most importantly, adjusts and leverages their data to maximize growth and market exposure.

"As people continue to spend more time at home, we're making it easier to book services directly with home service professionals discovered through Google Search. This booking feature offers extraordinary value for both consumers and contractors, and we're excited to partner with Scorpion to help bring it to our mutual customers. We look forward to continuing this partnership and witnessing the benefits it delivers to countless small and medium-sized home services providers across the country," says Jon Diorio, Director of Product Management, Local Services Ads.

Overall, qualifying for the Google Guarantee badge and this new booking feature will support Scorpion's home services customers in generating more jobs and building a stronger reputation in their local markets.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

