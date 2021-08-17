Scorpion Cares Scholarship Program Awards $40,000 To Student Winners

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, is excited to announce its 2021 Scorpion Cares Scholarship recipients, awarding $10,000 scholarships to four ambitious college students pursuing dream careers in technology and business. Winners were selected in the following categories based on accomplishments in the areas of academics, leadership, community service, and extracurricular activities:

Scorpion's Women in Technology Scholarship for women pursuing a career in technology: Awarded to Sarah Schaefer ( University of Southern California , 2023)

for women pursuing a career in technology: Awarded to ( , 2023) Scorpion's Future Designers Scholarship for those with dreams of being a Web, Product or Brand designer: Awarded to Lucy Chen ( Columbia University , 2025)

for those with dreams of being a Web, Product or Brand designer: Awarded to Lucy Chen ( , 2025) Scorpion's Business Leadership Scholarship for Black or African American students pursuing a business degree: Awarded to Jammal Yarbrough ( College of the Canyons , 2022)

for Black or African American students pursuing a business degree: Awarded to ( , 2022) Scorpion's Community Impact Scholarship for students who have made a positive impact in their community or plan to make a positive impact in their community: Awarded to Joselynn Castillo ( Idaho State University , 2022)

"Our Scorpion Cares Scholarship program gives financial resources to some great aspiring professionals," explains Scorpion CEO, Daniel Street. "We are honored to have found four very deserving honorees to kick off our new scholarship program, and are proud of all their success."

Women in Technology Scholarship Winner Sarah Schaefer details what it means to receive the scholarship, stating, "I am honored to have been chosen, and let me tell you - this news made my week! It really means a lot to me to have your support for this upcoming school year, especially since it will be my first time back on campus since March of 2020. I cannot thank you and the rest of Scorpion enough for your incredibly generous scholarship!"

Jammal Yarbrough, Business Leadership Scholarship Winner, shares a similar sentiment explaining, "I cannot thank Scorpion enough for all that you have done! This scholarship will change my life forever! I will become an engineer!"

Details around Scorpion Cares' 2022 Scholarship Program will become available next spring. To be considered, applicants must be high school seniors or current college undergraduates residing in the United States. They must also plan to enroll in a full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year — and have a minimum grade point average of 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

