Scorpion Clients Win Big at the 21st Annual 2020 eHealthcare Leadership Awards

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 17th, eHealthcare held their 21st Annual Leadership Awards. The event honors the very best in healthcare communications, and among the winners were five Scorpion-partnered hospitals.

The award recipients were announced at a virtual conference sponsored by Greystone.Net. In total, 200 organizations were recognized for their achievements.

This year's Leadership Awards program reflects the current marketing and technological trends rippling through the healthcare industry, including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The event even included a new category for Best COVID-19 Pandemic Related Communications, which saw three Scorpion clients — Salinas Valley Memorial, OU Health, and CentraCare — receive awards.

Two other Scorpion clients, North Oaks Health System and Opelousas General Health System, received Gold awards in the Best Overall Internet Site category.

"We see our website as an extension of the high-quality care that our patients receive at our hospital — so to be honored with this award feels like a recognition of our entire organization's hard work and dedication," said Shantel Johnson, Marketing Director of North Oaks Health System. Of their partnership with Scorpion, Johnson said, "Our relationship with them goes back many years. Even after all this time, the commitment and passion they have towards helping North Oaks grow and better serve our patients continues to astound us."

Upon hearing the results of the awards ceremony, President of Scorpion Healthcare Dan Bedell remarked, "We congratulate our partners on this very well-deserved honor. To help these phenomenal healthcare organizations better communicate with the public, especially during an unprecedented public health crisis, is something that everyone at Scorpion is incredibly proud of."

Scorpion provides digital marketing solutions that are designed to help clients improve their Healthcare Digital Presence (HDP). This includes branding, market research, website design, website content management, user experience studies, digital marketing, website and marketing analytics, and many other fully managed services. Scorpion also offers proprietary technology that adds speed, efficiency, and transparency to the digital marketing efforts of healthcare organizations.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is a premium provider of marketing and technology solutions for the legal, home services, franchise, and healthcare industries. As a partner for businesses, Scorpion delivers a better way through honest guidance, effective strategies, and award-winning advertising technology for clients who need a clear path forward. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

