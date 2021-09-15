Scorpion Completes Acquisition Of Leading Franchise Marketing Agency Wheat Creative

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced its completed acquisition of Wheat Creative , a leading franchise marketing agency with extensive experience in franchise growth and development solutions. The acquisition further strengthens Scorpion's existing business with increased expertise and capabilities that enable significant franchise expansion, as well as corporate and local marketing.

The strategic acquisition of Wheat Creative will give Scorpion franchise customers powerful business development capabilities and the ability to attract new franchisees, generating greater growth opportunities and fostering strong local relationships for each franchise location. With the integration of the Wheat Creative team, including CEO & Co-Founder Justin Baloun, who take on a leadership role with Scorpion's Franchise division, Scorpion will offer the most comprehensive suite of solutions for Franchise and multi-location brands. The franchise-focus expands franchisor capabilities to Scorpion's existing franchisee capabilities; the technology solution can now source and strengthen a franchisor's business strategy, while also servicing each franchisee's branding needs to ensure success.

"Scorpion's acquisition of Wheat Creative advances our franchise development focus, an area we are excited to strengthen, as it will bring our franchise customers corporate and local marketing expertise to ensure they grow, while maintaining their competitive edge," said Scorpion's Executive Vice President of M&A and Operations Azim Nagree. "Wheat Creative's exceptional capabilities will provide a lasting, positive impact on our customers' ability to grow while doing what they do best: serving their local communities."

"We are delighted to join forces with Scorpion and continue our work creating meaningful and impactful client results," explained Justin Baloun, CEO and Co-Founder of Wheat Creative. "It is an honor to join the Scorpion team, which shares with Wheat Creative a passion for client-focused dedication and success."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and delight their customers. Scorpion offers SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise to support customers in setting, measuring, and reaching their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion

Related Links

https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/

