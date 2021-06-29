Scorpion Delivers New Advertising Tools, Enhances Local Engagement Capabilities

SALT LAKE CITY, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , a leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive, today announced it is now a Yelp Advertising Partner, enabling Scorpion customers to optimize their presence on Yelp and manage advertising campaigns more efficiently.

As a Yelp Advertising Partner, all Scorpion customers have access to exclusive tools, such as zip code targeting, campaign goals, negative keywords, and other pilot programs that take a granular and customized approach to ad delivery. Additionally, the partnership unlocks profile optimizations, dedicated agency teams and better pricing to ensure all campaigns run optimally. With tens of millions of users on Yelp, these capabilities ensure Scorpion customers can better engage desired audiences across relevant verticals on the platform.

"We're committed to delivering exceptional tools that strengthen our customers' position in their respective markets and ultimately benefit the communities they serve," said Jamie Adams, Chief Growth Officer at Scorpion. "Our strategic partnership with Yelp adds an important new layer to our product suite, enabling stronger consumer engagement and unique insights that help our local business customers connect with prospects and drive sales."

"We are thrilled that Scorpion is joining Yelp's Advertising Partner Program and getting access to the agency-specific resources and support that we provide exclusively to these partners," said Drew Caniff, Division VP, Agencies & Partner Sales at Yelp. "Through our partnership, Scorpion can support their thousands of local business clients on Yelp, by optimizing advertising campaigns and implementing critical profile enhancements."

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leading provider of technology and services helping local businesses thrive. It helps local service providers understand their unique market dynamics, maximize their marketing efforts, and deliver experiences their customers will love. Scorpion puts SEO, Reviews, Advertising, Email Marketing, Chat and Messaging, Social Media, Websites, Lead Management, Appointment Scheduling, and more to work for local businesses. The company brings everything together in a way that's easy to understand and manage, blending AI and teams of real people with vertical expertise committed to customers' success and ready to do whatever it takes to help them reach their goals.

Scorpion is Headquartered in the Salt Lake City area, with offices in California, Texas, and New York. For more information, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/about-us/ .

