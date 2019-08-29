Scorpion Expands Marketing and Technology Capabilities in the Medical Industry

VALENCIA, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Scorpion, a leading client-centric Internet marketing and technology company that empowers businesses to achieve new levels of success, announced its expanded capabilities for medical practices, including dentists, dermatologists, orthodontists, plastic surgeons, chiropractors, and veterinarians.

While Scorpion has served dental practices for many years, the company will be broadening its reach in the medical field. With a larger team who knows what it takes to deliver great marketing results in the industry, improved products and more specific solutions, Scorpion aims to work with various practice types and medical groups on obtaining higher-quality leads, improving brand recognition, attracting more patients, and ultimately increasing revenue.

Scorpion now provides medical practices with a full range of internet marketing solutions, including:

- Website design and development

- Digital advertising

- Search engine optimization

- Content and social media marketing

- Online reputation monitoring

- Landing pages and microsites

- Video marketing

"Improving a practice's digital footprint is an essential strategy that drives great business outcomes, and is also one area in which practices do not need to be bogged down in the day-to-day details," said Tony McGinnis, Scorpion Executive Vice President of Internet Marketing.

"What you get with Scorpion is a one-stop-shop for medical practitioners looking for a trusted partner that knows how to handle all of their marketing needs," added McGinnis. "We give them all the necessary tools, technologies and expertise to realize their goals and drive their businesses forward. We've already achieved excellent results for clients in the dental industry and now we're excited to work with additional practices on improving their visibility, attracting more patients, and ultimately, improving their bottom line."

