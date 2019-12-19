Scorpion Gives Back this Holiday Season

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a leading client-centric Internet marketing and technology company that empowers businesses to achieve new levels of success, is proud to serve local and national charitable organizations that support those in need this holiday season. Throughout the holiday season Scorpion and its employees are carrying out several charitable initiatives – including participating in Operation Christmas Child and hosting toy drives for various local organizations.

This year, Scorpion hosted packing parties for Operation Christmas Child in all three of their offices – Valencia, Dallas and New York – where employees packed and donated 750 shoeboxes for children in need, including boys and girls from ages 2-14 with specific items in each box for their age group, and one "wow" item. These shoeboxes are distributed worldwide to children in more than 100 countries.

"Scorpion is proud of all the charity work that we do year-round, but the holidays really are a special time to rally around those in need throughout our communities," said Corey Quinn, CMO, Scorpion. "We are always looking for ways to make a difference – whether it's coming together to put together packages for children or spending a day volunteering. This holiday season, it is great to see our employees going above and beyond in order to give back to those in need."

Scorpion is also hosting toy drives to support many local organizations, including Carousel Ranch and the Michael Hoefflin Foundation.

Carousel Ranch is dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. Founded in 1997, Carousel Ranch, Inc. provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with disabilities. By creating unique and individualized programs to meet each student's specific needs and goals, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every child and young adult can and will succeed…a place where therapy is disguised as fun. The equestrian therapy program utilizes a combination of vaulting (gymnastics on a moving horse) and therapeutic riding (both English and Western). The Ready-to-Work! program, which began in 2016, is a unique work readiness, job training and social entrepreneurship program for young adults with special needs interested in joining the workforce.

"Carousel Ranch has provided vital equestrian therapy to special-needs children and adults throughout our community for decades - and as a board member and mom to a Carousel Ranch kid, I've been blessed to have a front-row seat to more miracles than I can count," said Jeanna Crawford, Carousel Ranch board member and parent. "Hundreds of local children have said their first words, sat up on their own for the first time, laughed while forgetting about their pain - all on the backs of a Carousel Ranch therapy horse! Scorpion has helped Carousel Ranch 'dial it up' when it comes to offering even more services to our community - and we're so thankful!"

The Michael Hoefflin Foundation is a non-profit organization that assists children diagnosed with cancer and their families. For over 20 years, the Foundation has provided individualized, caring support that addresses the various ways in which life is disrupted for families facing a pediatric cancer diagnosis. The aim of the Michael Hoefflin Foundation is to ensure families have what they need so that their child can concentrate on getting well.

For more information about Scorpion's charity work, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/company/scorpion-cares/.

For more information about Carousel Ranch, please visit www.carouselranch.org.

For more information about the Michael Hoefflin Foundation, please visit https://www.mhf.org.

