Scorpion Launches RevenueMAX to Redefine Growth for Home Services Businesses

Scorpion's AI-powered digital marketing solutions drive local business growth through first-party data and insights, ensuring higher ROI

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion , the leading provider of digital marketing technology and services, today announced the launch of RevenueMAX, a complete collection of digital marketing solutions designed to deliver profitable revenue and more ideal jobs to home services businesses. Powered by Scorpion AI and Scorpion's team of service industry marketing experts, RevenueMAX helps home services businesses get found online by their ideal prospects, chosen by those individuals, and understand exactly what's driving revenue growth from their marketing investments.

"For the first time, service businesses can go beyond traditional lead generation. They can now use high-quality lead and customer data to fully optimize their marketing strategy for the best return on investment," stated Rustin Kretz, CEO and Founder of Scorpion. "RevenueMAX drives every part of a business's digital marketing strategy, and uses first-party lead and customer data to optimize digital advertising campaigns across Google, Bing, Meta, Thumbtack, and other lead generation partners integrated with Scorpion. The result is more valuable revenue and smarter customer growth."

RevenueMAX isn't just about optimizing ads—it's about creating a comprehensive digital marketing strategy for long-term growth. By leveraging first-party data and Scorpion's advanced AI, home services businesses have more visibility over how their marketing investments drive revenue. From managing digital ads to understanding what drives customers' decisions, businesses using RevenueMAX have averaged 12x return on their investment since its initial beta launch.

"RevenueMAX is focused on driving the growth that matters most—revenue," said Kretz. "We've created a solution that delivers transparency, efficiency, and a direct connection between marketing investments and revenue outcomes. It's a game-changer for service businesses looking to optimize every part of their marketing strategy to drive more profitability."

Scorpion's two decades of expertise in digital marketing, combined with significant investments in AI, allows RevenueMAX to bring businesses:

Greater conversions with AI-enhanced websites, landing pages, chat, and scheduling tools; including an integration with ServiceTitan Scheduling Pro.

with AI-enhanced websites, landing pages, chat, and scheduling tools; including an integration with ServiceTitan Scheduling Pro. Better marketing ROI with a data-driven approach to channel, geography, and service-type performance.

with a data-driven approach to channel, geography, and service-type performance. Real-time insights into lead quality and revenue attribution by marketing channel through seamless customer relationship management (CRM) and field service management (FSM) integrations.

For franchisors, consolidators, manufacturers, and private-equity-backed businesses, RevenueMAX includes multi-location insights, which provide those groups with roll-up reporting and benchmark data across their portfolio of companies.

"Over the past 18 months, consumer demand has tightened and advertising has gotten more expensive for home services businesses," said Jamie Adams, Chief Revenue Officer at Scorpion. "We partner with some of the largest and fastest growing franchise and multi-location businesses nationwide. Now more than ever, they must have access to the most critical KPIs driving revenue growth so they can quickly identify how each location is performing relative to others in their brand or portfolio. Our multi-location insights uniquely give them the visibility they need."

RevenueMAX provides business owners with a clear understanding of what's driving their success, eliminating guesswork and inefficiencies so they can focus on operating and growing their business. To learn more about RevenueMAX and how local businesses can transform their digital marketing strategies and drive growth visit scorpion.co/revenuemax .

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses drive revenue through digital marketing solutions. With technology focused on maximizing results at every step of the client journey, Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads, and toward a focus on what truly matters, revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI, unmatched data, and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion helps local businesses win more customers and more revenue. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

Media Contacts

Daysi Robles Lopez

PR for Scorpion

[email protected]

SOURCE Scorpion