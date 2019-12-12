Scorpion Supports Local Community and Renews Pledge to College of the Canyons for 2020

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season of giving and as such, Scorpion, a leading client-centric Internet marketing and technology company that empowers businesses to achieve new levels of success, announced that it has renewed its pledge to College of the Canyons for 2020. The College of the Canyons Foundation, an organization formed to generate philanthropic support for College of the Canyons, is on a mission to provide an affordable and accessible college education for all having the desire to succeed.

"Scorpion's positive presence in our community is felt far and wide. Their commitment to providing life-changing opportunities for students at College of the Canyons is deeply inspiring and making a notable impact," said James Kneblik, Jr, Director of Development, College of the Canyons Foundation. "Scorpion's leadership has been particularly focused on supporting students in need at College of the Canyons. The company's generosity is opening doors for students that would not otherwise have access to this support."

In the new year, Scorpion will commit substantial donations towards several College of the Canyon efforts, including the Chancellor's Circle, the BaNC for lower income students and scholarships for future students.

"It's our responsibility to give back to our community by volunteering our time, expertise and resources," said Corey Quinn, CMO, Scorpion. "We are proud to help our local community and come together with our schools to support the growth and wellbeing of Santa Clarita Valley."



As 2019 comes to an end, College of the Canyons is asking the community to help support these students - the most vulnerable population – in order to give them the tools they need to succeed through their Because We Are Canyons efforts. If you would like to take part and provide in-kind items, gift cards or cash donations to the College of the Canyons, please visit www.COCFoundation.com

For more information about Scorpion's charitable activities, please visit https://www.scorpion.co/company/scorpion-cares/.

