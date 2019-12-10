Scorpion Wins eHealthcare Leadership Awards and dotCOMM Awards for Healthcare Client Websites

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion, a technology and digital marketing company that serves the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that several websites designed for the company's healthcare clients have received prestigious awards for web design. The websites were named winners of the 2019 eHealthcare Leadership Awards and dotCOMM Awards .

"When healthcare providers invest in their digital presence, they make it easier for patients to find and access the quality care they need," said Dan Bedell, President of Scorpion Healthcare. "For that reason, we want to commend our clients for not only having award-winning websites, but also for better serving their patients in the process."

The eHealthcare Leadership Awards include:

Platinum – Best Mobile Website

Adventist Health: www.adventisthealth.org

Silver – Best Site Design

Asian Egg Bank: www.asianeggbank.com

Silver – Best Site Design

Good Samaritan Hospital: www.gshvin.org

Distinction – Best Site Design

RWJBarnabas Health: www.rwjbh.org

Distinction – Best Internet Home Page

Hanabusa IVF, www.hanabusaivf.com

Distinction – Best Internet Home Page

St. Croix Regional Medical Center: www.scrmc.org

The dotCOMM Awards include:

Platinum - Website | Health & Wellness

The Lifestyle Center: www.thelifestylecenter.org

Gold - Medical

Adventist Health: www.adventisthealth.org

Gold - Medical

Meritus Health: www.meritushealth.com

The eHealthcare Awards recognize the best websites and digital communications launched by healthcare organizations large and small. Meanwhile, the dotCOMM Awards honor excellence in web creativity and digital communication across numerous industries, including medical, and health and wellness.

Scorpion offers healthcare providers a full suite of digital marketing solutions that add ease and simplicity to their patient attraction and retention efforts. Scorpion's services include website design and development, web hosting, digital advertising, landing pages and microsites, search engine optimization, and more.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is an award-winning technology and digital marketing company that helps hospitals and clinics grow within their local markets. Using proven strategies and 18 years of healthcare marketing expertise, Scorpion helps healthcare institutions nationwide build and manage their web presence, attract more of their ideal patients, and grow their organizations. For more information, visit www.scorpionhealthcare.com .

