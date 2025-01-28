Scorpion's RevenueMAX Wins BIG Innovation Award

Recognized for RevenueMAX, Scorpion demonstrates leadership in addressing critical marketing pain points for home services, franchise and legal industries

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scorpion is thrilled to announce its recognition as a winner in the prestigious 2025 BIG Innovation Awards , presented by the Business Intelligence Group. Scorpion's RevenueMAX solution is recognized for driving significant growth for home services businesses, franchises and law firms through data-driven marketing strategies and AI-powered technology. This marks Scorpion's second consecutive BIG Innovation Award win, following its 2024 recognition for its AI Chat technology.

"RevenueMAX shows how technology can make marketing simpler and more effective for local businesses," said Matt Bentley, Chief Data Scientist at Scorpion. "RevenueMAX goes beyond optimizing ads; it's a complete digital marketing solution that focuses on measurable, long-term growth. By using first-party data and advanced AI, we're driving revenue for home services businesses, law firms and franchises while providing clear visibility into what channels are bringing the best return on their investment."

RevenueMAX combines award-winning AI with deep vertical marketing expertise. Designed specifically for home services, legal and franchise industries, RevenueMAX helps businesses succeed by investing in the channels that drive the strongest return on investment and gives clarity into what's working, while eliminating what isn't.

"Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We're thrilled to spotlight Scorpion as a shining example of innovation making a profound impact globally."

The 2025 BIG Innovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals pushing boundaries and advancing their industries. Winners are evaluated by a panel of seasoned business leaders and executives who consider creativity, measurable results and overall impact in their selections.

About Scorpion

Scorpion is the leader in helping local businesses drive revenue through digital marketing solutions. With technology focused on maximizing results at every step of the client journey, Scorpion is pushing the industry forward past a focus on leads, and toward a focus on what truly matters, revenue growth. Backed by award-winning AI and more than 20 years of marketing expertise, Scorpion helps local businesses win more customers and more revenue. With Scorpion, there's no guesswork, only growth. To learn more, visit Scorpion.co .

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

