Scosche® Industries Announces New Products Available at Apple.com and Select Apple Stores

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SCOSCHE Industries, a leading innovator of award-winning consumer technology and accessories and the #1 Mount* in the USA, is pleased to present its accessories collection, including new and award-winning items, available now at Apple.com and at select Apple Stores.

Scosche WatchIt Keychain MagicMount™ Charge Elite 3-in-1

The award-winning WatchIt Keychain is an ultra-compact and perfectly portable MFi Magnetic Fast Charger for Apple Watch® Series 2 through 9, and Ultra models, plus it charges AirPods Pro® 2, and AirPods® 4 cases. Its unique flip-out USB-C connector plugs directly into an iPhone® 15 or later, iPad®, a laptop with a USB-C port, or USB-C wall charger. Use the key ring to clip the WatchIT KC to keys, purse, laptop bag, gym bag, belt loop or zip pull, for travel or everyday use.

Available now at Apple.com for $29.95.

Apple.com/ScoscheWatchIT

The award-winning MagicMount™ Charge Elite 3-in-1 Qi2® Wireless Charging Magnetic Phone Mount securely holds your iPhone 12 and later in clear view for safer hands-free use while driving. It fast charges Qi2 and MagSafe® iPhone models at up to 15W. Featuring an integrated cable management system, the Charge Elite neatly coils and conceals unused cable lengths behind the charging head, keeping the dashboard clean and organized.

The Charge Elite mount is designed with a unique aluminum rail design that allows the mount head to slide, rotate, and pivot for the perfect custom view. It also offers three mounting options: Dash, Vent and Back of display – which is perfect for vehicles with tablet-style touchscreen displays. It comes with a 40W dual-port (2 x 20W) USB-C car power adapter to power the wireless charger and an additional device.

Available now at Apple.com for $69.95.

Apple.com/ScoscheChargeElite3-in-1

Add style and safety to a vehicle with this exclusive to Apple MagicMount™ Elite Dash low-profile Magnetic Phone Mount. It securely holds iPhone models 12 and later in clear view for safer hands-free use while driving. The Elite is built with an aircraft-grade aluminum base and a built-in ball-joint for easy adjustments. It is compatible with PopSockets® and SpinPop® grips, so you can easily mount your phone without removing the grip. It can be attached to either the top or front of a dash with the included automotive grade adhesive – just peel and stick.

Available now at Apple.com for $29.95.

Apple.com/ScoscheEliteDash

The award-winning BaseLynx® 2.0 Modular Charging System offers a contemporary, compact and customizable way to easily charge, store, organize and display all Apple devices, from an iPhone, to a Watch, AirPods or MacBook Air®. The modules quickly connect with built-in magnets and can easily be rearranged as the users' devices or charging needs change. Once connected, the modular system is powered by one (included) six foot AC power cord. BaseLynx 2.0 is offered at Apple.com in two Kits, and one Charging Station option. BaseLynx 2.0 kits can be combined with other BaseLynx 2.0 modules.

The BaseLynx 2.0 Pro Kit can charge multiple devices simultaneously and is comprised of the following modules:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Vertical Multi-Device 60W Charging Station (with GaN technology)

Magnetic Fast Charger for Apple Watch (MFi)

Powered End Cap with a 67W USB-C port (with GaN technology) and a 120V AC power outlet

2 X 1 ft.USB-C to USB-C braided cables

1 X 1 ft. USB-C to Lightning® braided cable

Available now at Apple.com for $279.95.

Apple.com/ScoscheBaseLynx2.0ProKit

The BaseLynx 2.0 Kit charges multiple devices simultaneously and is comprised of the following modules:

2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Vertical Multi-Device 60W Charging Station (with GaN technology)

2 X 1 ft.USB-C to USB-C braided cables

1 X 1 ft. USB-C to Lightning braided cable

Available now at Apple.com for $179.95.

Apple.com/ScoscheBaseLynx2.0Kit

The BaseLynx 2.0 Vertical Charging Station features three slots to hold portable devices while they charge using the three USB-C Ports (with GaN technology) that offer a total of 60W of smart shared power. When one device is plugged in the device charges at a full 60W, 30W each port when charging two devices and 20W when all 3 ports are being used. It can comfortably hold iPhone, iPad and MacBook models, plus portable gaming devices. The Vertical Charging Station includes a 1 X 1 ft. USB-C to USB-C braided cable.

Available now at Apple.com for $79.95.

Apple.com/ScoscheBaseLynx2.0Vert

#1 Mount Brand

*Source: Circana, /Retail Tracking Service, Mobile Holders/Stands, Excluding Mobile Holder Type: Mobile Grip/Stand, Unit Sales, Jan. 2021– May 2024 combined.

PopSockets® is a registered trademark of PopSockets LLC, which is not affiliated with Scosche and does not endorse use of PopSockets® grips with Scosche products. This could result in damage to the grip and/or decreased functionality.

SpinPop® is a trademark of Quest USA Corp., registered in the U.S. and other countries

Note: The Scosche MagicMount phone mount system was granted two design patents: D790,960 and D831,462.

