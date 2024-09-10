NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scotch & Soda, the Amsterdam-based fashion brand, proudly unveils its highly anticipated Fall-Winter 2024 campaign and collaboration with international pop star, songwriter, actor and brand ambassador Joe Jonas. The Fall 2024 campaign marks the start of a bold new era for Scotch & Soda, infusing an exciting energy, while elevating and expanding the core collections and best-selling silhouettes that have long represented the globally-recognized Scotch & Soda brand.

Scotch & Soda unveils Fall-Winter’24 Campaign and Capsule Collection with first global ambassador Joe Jonas

As ambassador for the brand, and part of the seasonal campaign, Jonas models both his exclusive capsule collection, as well as the mainline Scotch & Soda range. The exclusive collection, co-designed with Jonas, seamlessly blends Scotch & Soda's signature style with the artist's vibrant, playful fashion sense. Expect bold colors, striking prints, rich textures, and tailoring crafted from premium fabrics—a perfect fusion of creativity and craftsmanship, with Jonas deeply involved in every step of the process.

Originally founded in 1985, the Scotch & Soda brand is now managed by Bluestar Alliance, a New York-based brand management company. Scotch & Soda was founded upon its dedication to the free spirit of Amsterdam, offering original designs rooted in endless optimism, individuality and the power of self-expression. After acquiring Scotch & Soda just last year, Bluestar Alliance set to reinvigorate the long-adored brand, famously lauded for its unconventional, artistic view on fashion. With its first global ambassador and Fall-Winter 2024 brand campaign, Scotch & Soda continues its sartorial journey of discovery through energetic collections that champion creative freedom and inclusivity.

For Scotch & Soda, the partnership with Joe Jonas offered an opportunity to collaborate with one of the most dynamic artists of his generation. Joe Jonas, an adored singer, songwriter, actor and photographer, has also become well-known for his original and expressive sense of style, creatively pairing rich colors, denim, knitwear, tailored, vintage pieces and bold accessories that inspire curiosity and conversation. With a strong point of view and global trend-setting influence, Jonas was the perfect choice to represent the optimism of the Scotch & Soda brand.

As a complement to the core Fall-Winter 2024 collection, inspired by the theme "Free Your Mind," and the journey of the free spirit through the world's greatest cities, the design team delved into artistic motifs, architecture, landmarks, and the Beat Generation Writers.

Joe Jonas has crafted a capsule collection that invites fans around the globe to embark on a reflective and forward thinking journey with him. The Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas capsule collection includes a mix of men's and unisex clothing and accessories that capture Joe's confident approach to style and his unique vision for the brand within its primary categories. With total creative control, Jonas curated every detail, from the capsule collection's range of styles, silhouettes, fabrications, prints, trims, to the campaign imagery he is featured in. Jonas approached the process similarly to how he creates music. With a journey that included a deepdive into his wider creative process, Jonas thought about the story he wanted to tell and utilized 'Cup of Joe,' his personal diary of photography, as the foundation for his creative vision, drawing inspiration from his vintage-inspired aesthetic to customized artwork that reflects his creative style and distinct artistic expression.

"Our aim with this collaboration was to create a dynamic capsule that felt elevated and authentic while keeping the core spirit of the brand intact, and I believe we achieved just that," says Eran Kaim, Chief Product Officer. "Joe's unique creative eye and distinct sense of style, married with the expert design in the core categories that Scotch & Soda is known for, which includes denim, knitwear and tee's, which has proven to be just the perfect combination and we're very honored to bring his vision to life."

Inspired by the American West, vintage Americana, the seventies and Joe's personal photography and writings, the capsule offers a dynamic wardrobe that feels personal, lived-in and built to last. Key pieces include tailored utility and workwear jackets, ringer tees with custom graphics, two piece sets, sport-inspired polos and on-trend accessories including trucker hats and versatile printed scarves.

"As a longtime fan of Scotch & Soda I am excited to share the collaboration we have created with the world. The creative freedom that I was given made this such a fun and rewarding experience, so I'm really looking forward to launching the collection," says Joe Jonas.

Offering a refined color palette of muted pastel blues, ecrus, charcoal greys, and pinks, seamlessly integrating with Scotch & Soda core offerings, the capsule collection is composed of versatile and wearable pieces that embody Joe's vision of crafting contemporary designs with a sartorial point of view, that resonate with the brand's identity and perfectly compliment the broader fall collection.

Joey Gabbay, CEO of Bluestar Alliance, the parent company that acquired Scotch & Soda last year, shared "Joe Jonas is one of the most dynamic, creative voices of his generation. The launch of this partnership is a fundamental component of Scotch & Soda's growth; and allows us to celebrate incredible artistic talent, while exposing new consumers to the brand in the U.S. and around the globe. We're honored to be in partnership with such a creative and well-regarded artist such as Joe."

The Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas collection is now available globally at scotchandsoda.com, Scotch & Soda stores and select retailers. Price ranges include accessories $48-$68.00, tops and sweatshirts $58-178, bottoms $128-188 and jackets $268-788. Scotch & Soda is available at premium retailers and specialty boutiques worldwide.

ABOUT SCOTCH & SODA

Endlessly optimistic and inspired by the free spirit of Amsterdam, Scotch & Soda champions individuality, authenticity and the power of self-expression to create the unique. Fusing the expected with unexpected detail, Scotch & Soda is built upon a distinctive point of view, conversational pieces and a bold approach to style to redefine everyday dressing. We dare to mix classic and contemporary, color and print and texture on texture. Grounded in practicality, upbeat designs and finished with bespoke detail, Scotch & Soda collections are created for you to make them your own. Our mission is to bring joy and inspire our customers to celebrate life and our global community, together.

ABOUT BLUESTAR ALLIANCE:

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar Alliance owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market with a heavy emphasis on department store retail brands. Brands within the portfolio include Hurley, Scotch & Soda, bebe, Elie Tahari, Kensie, Justice, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, English Laundry, Brookstone, Joan Vass and Limited Too.

ABOUT JOE JONAS:

Joe Jonas is an international pop icon, song-writer and actor. Joe is the front man of the multiplatinum group DNCE with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo on guitar. DNCE initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single "Cake By The Ocean" back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as "one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio." They also won "Best New Artist at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents. 2022 marked their momentous return as they teamed up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem "Dancing Feet." With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now. He is perhaps best known for the global pop-rock band The Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. The Grammy-nominated band made an explosive return in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single "Sucker" following a six-year hiatus and have garnered a bevy of awards and accolades. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Albumwas produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles "Waffle House" and "Wings." In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off "The Tour" with two sold-out shows at New York's iconic Yankee Stadium last summer. "The Tour" includes stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band's biggest and most extensive tour to date. In July 2024, Joe released his latest single, "Work It Out," ahead of his eagerly awaited solo album, Music For People Who Believe In Love.

