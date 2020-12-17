Scotland's NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board Seeks Better Use of Data and Increased Participation in Clinical Trials by Joining TriNetX Network

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board (NHSGGC), the largest NHS organization in Scotland and one of the largest in the UK, has joined the TriNetX global health research network to better leverage its extensive patient data and to promote its participation in clinical trials and research.

"We have a wealth of historical and current electronic health record data about our local population, gathered over many years of routine patient interactions with the Scottish healthcare system," said Dr. Charlie Mayor, PhD, Data Safe Haven Manager, NHSGGC. "We've joined the TriNetX network to improve the way we use data to drive research across NHSGGC and with our partner organizations. Joining the network will also help us share information about our patient populations in a secure and de-identified way and to participate in cutting-edge clinical trials and research that benefits us all."

NHSGGC is one of 14 regional NHS Boards in Scotland and is responsible for the provision and management of the whole range of health services in the area, including 35 hospitals, 242 general practices, 270 dental surgeries, 180 optician practices and over 50 health centers. The organization employs nearly 39,000 staff and serves a population of 1.14 million people.

"We chose to partner with TriNetX because of their global reach and experience," said Dr. Mayor. "We were particularly drawn to their ability to provide secure, aggregated views of patient health records that meet the high levels of trust and safety we require."

TriNetX offers the fastest growing collaborative research network representing over 170 healthcare organizations (HCOs) and health data partners, spanning 30 countries. TriNetX has presented over 7,800 clinical trial opportunities to its HCO members and has been cited in more than 200 publications.

"Greater Glasgow and Clyde is a highly respected NHS organization," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "We look forward to helping them better visualize their detailed health records and expand their research opportunities."

About NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC)

NHSGGC is one of 14 regional NHS Boards in Scotland. The Board provides strategic leadership and performance management for the entire local NHS system in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area and ensures that services are delivered effectively and efficiently. Responsible for the provision and management of the whole range of health services in this area including hospitals and general practice, NHSGGC works alongside partnership organizations including Local Authorities and the voluntary sector. For further information about the health board, please visit the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde website.

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development from pharmaceutical company to study site, and investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discoveries through the generation of real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

