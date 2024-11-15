Scott & Jon's Brand Refresh Wins Gold Medal at 2024 MarCom Awards

AUBURN, Maine, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's, a leading provider of premium seafood meals, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Gold Medal at the 2024 MarCom Awards in Creativity | Design | Identity Suite, for their 2024 brand refresh.

The MarCom Awards recognize outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design, and production of marketing and communication materials and programs. This prestigious award highlights Scott & Jon's commitment to innovation and excellence in branding. This year there were over 6,500 entries from 54 nations worldwide.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the MarCom Awards," said Scott Demers, Co-Founder of Scott & Jon's. "Our rebranding initiative was a significant undertaking, and we are thrilled to see the positive impact it has had on our business. This award validates the hard work and dedication of our talented design team: Zach Shomler, Creative Director; Janna Marmon, Designer; and Zoe Oksanen, Copywriter."

Seeing an opportunity to capture consumer attention, Scott & Jon's embarked on a comprehensive refresh of their visual identity. The new branding reflects the company's Maine roots and commitment to providing delicious, high-quality seafood meals. The bold blue color represents not only the ocean but also the open skies and fresh air emblematic of Maine. A new logo was developed to evoke a quality assurance stamp, designed to signal to consumers that each meal includes only first-rate ingredients prepared with the kind of know-how unique to Maine's relationship with the ocean. New brand messaging and positioning were also developed to complement the visual identity and reflect the company's values.

The rebranding efforts have contributed to noticeable growth and increased consumer engagement. Overall sales velocity increased by 10% vs the comparable period in 2023. Additionally, brand recall increased twofold with the new packaging design.

Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers, Scott & Jon's is a Maine-based company dedicated to creating premium frozen seafood meals inspired by the fresh tastes of Maine. Their unwavering commitment to quality and consumer satisfaction has earned them a loyal following and recognition from industry experts. Scott & Jon's products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, bringing delicious seafood to kitchens across the country.

