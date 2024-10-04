Scott & Jon's Shakes Up Frozen Seafood with Lemon Butter Dill Salmon and Baja Fish Taco

AUBURN, Maine, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott & Jon's is announcing the expansion of its popular seafood bowl lineup with two exciting additions: Lemon Butter Dill Salmon and Baja Fish Taco Bowl. These innovative offerings will be available in early 2025

Building on the success of their recent salmon bowl launch, Scott & Jon's is expanding with two innovative meals:

Coming in 2025 - Lemon Butter Dill Salmon and Baja Fish Taco Bowl

Lemon Butter Dill Salmon: This indulgent dish offers a twist on a classic meal, featuring tender salmon in a creamy lemon butter dill sauce. It's the first-ever pasta bowl from Scott & Jon's, catering to those who crave a comforting and flavorful seafood dish.





This indulgent dish offers a twist on a classic meal, featuring tender salmon in a creamy lemon butter dill sauce. It's the first-ever pasta bowl from Scott & Jon's, catering to those who crave a comforting and flavorful seafood dish. Baja Fish Taco Bowl: This vibrant creation takes inspiration from a restaurant favorite. Featuring the first-ever white fish in the Scott & Jon's portfolio, the bowl boasts succulent fish paired with a refreshing cilantro lime crema and a medley of toppings like pickled onions. It delivers the taste of the west coast right in your own home.

"Consumers are craving more variety in frozen seafood," says Jon Demers, co-founder of Scott & Jon's. "This aligns with a recent study by Circana/ASMI, which found that 78% of consumers say a greater selection of seafood would encourage them to eat more. We're inspired by leading seafood restaurants, where eight or more varieties are often offered, and expanding our portfolio to cater to diverse palates and flavor preferences."

Scott & Jon's isn't just adding variety; they're also addressing a major pain point for consumers. "Traditional frozen fish entrées are often outdated and lackluster in quality," says Demers. "Our new bowls are developed with contemporary flavors and exceptional ingredients, offering a delicious alternative to take-out."

These introductions underscore Scott & Jon's commitment to transforming grocery stores with delicious, high-quality, and convenient meal solutions.

About Scott & Jon's

Founded by brothers Scott and Jon Demers, Scott & Jon's is a Maine-based company dedicated to creating premium frozen seafood meals inspired by recipes inspired by restaurants in Maine. Their unwavering commitment to quality and flavor has earned them a loyal following and recognition from industry experts. Scott & Jon's products are available in major grocery stores nationwide, bringing the taste of Maine to kitchens across the country.

For more information and to find Scott & Jon's products, visit www.scottandjons.com.

